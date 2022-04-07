Carlson, Ovechkin carry Caps to win

WASHINGTON – John Carlson was better than good, Alex Ovechkin reached another milestone and the Washington Capitals handed the Tampa Bay Lightning a third consecutive loss.

Carlson scored twice and added two assists for a four-point game, Ovechkin reached 1,400 career points with his 43rd goal of the season and the Capitals beat the back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champions 4-3 on Wednesday night to snap their own skid at two.

Ovechkin also beat his countryman on a broken play to notch his 773rd goal. He became the 21st player in NHL history to reach 1,400 points, and fans gave the longtime captain and face of the franchise a standing ovation for reaching his latest plateau.

RED WINGS 3, JETS 1: At Winnipeg, Manitoba, Sam Gagner scored twice to top 500 career points in Detroit's victory.

Dylan Larkin had two assists and Thomas Greiss finished with 32 saves for the Red Wings, who won for the second straight night after beating Boston 5-3 on Tuesday.

It was the 200th victory for Detroit coach Jeff Blashilll.

Mark Scheifele scored for the Winnipeg, which has lost three straight. Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves.