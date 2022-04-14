Roslovic nets 2 as Blue Jackets top Canadiens

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Jack Roslovic scored twice, Patrik Laine had a goal and two assists, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Montreal 5-1 on Wednesday night for their second straight win and a three-game season sweep of the Canadiens.

Cole Sillinger and Emil Bemstrom each added a goal and an assist, and Gus Nyquist and Jakub Voracek both had two assists for Columbus. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 20 shots on his 28th birthday to help lead the Blue Jackets over Montreal.

Ryan Poehling scored Montreal's lone goal and Sam Montembeault stopped 26 shots in the Canadiens' loss.

Columbus got on the scoreboard first after Montembeault bobbled the rebound of Roslovic's shot, which trickled past him over the goal line at 8:36 of the first period.

Roslovic's second goal, his fifth in two games, came off the rush as he slid it under Montembeault's pad on the glove side at 15:52 of the second.

“Sometimes you get the bounces,” Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said. “I'm sure their goalie would like that one back.”

Laine made it 3-0 1:30 later with his fifth power-play goal of the season.

Poehling pulled Montreal to within two with his first goal since Jan. 17 eight seconds into a Canadiens power pla with 1:51 left in the second.

Sillinger's deflection at 6:24 of the third made it 4-1. The secondary assist from Nick Blankenburg was his first NHL point in his league debut.