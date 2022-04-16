Former Islanders great Mike Bossy, 65, dies

Mike Bossy flopped to the ice as the puck went in, then scrambled to his feet and leaped into the air to celebrate scoring another goal. It was a familiar sight as the New York Islanders were on their way to their third of four consecutive Stanley Cup titles.

Bossy danced on his skates the same way after his 50th goal in 50 games, but so many other times, his reaction was more muted simply because he scored so much and so often, more than almost anyone in the long history of the NHL.

The Hockey Hall of Famer died Thursday night of lung cancer. Bossy was 65.

Though containing him was the obsession of opposing coaches and checking him the focus of opposing players, Bossys brilliance was unstoppable and his production relentless throughout his entire career, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Friday. He thrilled fans like few others.

An Islanders spokesman said Bossy was in his native Montreal, where the team played Friday night against the Canadiens. Before taking the ice on an emotional night at Bell Centre, Islanders forward Anthony Beauvillier shared what Bossy meant to his family and career.

Mike Bossy was a name often mentioned in my household growing up as my father idolized him, Beauvillier wrote on Instagram. He would tell stories about how good of a goal scorer he is and how he would make it so easy. When I first put the (Islanders) jersey on its the first thing my dad told me Same team as Mike. Its always been an honor for me wearing the same jersey as Mike.

Bossy helped the Islanders win the Stanley Cup four straight years from 1980 to 83, earning the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 1982. He scored the Cup-winning goal in 1982 and 83  one of just two players to do so in back-to-back seasons.

Thats certainly something Im proud of, Bossy said in 1983 after scoring the second Cup-winning goal.

Bossy was a first-round pick in 1977 and played his entire 10-year NHL career with New York. He won the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year, got the Lady Byng Trophy for gentlemanly conduct three times and led the league in goals twice.

Bossy scored 50 or more goals in each of his first nine seasons  the leagues longest streak. He and Wayne Gretzky are the only players in hockey history with nine 50-goal seasons.

Bossy was an eight-time All-Star and finished with 573 goals and 553 assists for 1,126 points in 752 regular-season games. He was the fastest player to reach the 100-goal mark and currently ranks 22nd on the career goals list. In the playoffs, Bossy had 160 points in 129 games.

Bossy was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1991 and in 2017 was named one of the NHLs 100 greatest players.