Vrana scores twice to lead Wings

TAMPA, Fla. – Jakub Vrana had two goals, including the tiebreaking score in the third period, to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night.

The Red Wings beat Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy for the first time in 14 career games.

Lucas Raymond and Oskar Sundqvist also scored for Detroit, which improved to 1-1-2 against Tampa Bay this season. Thomas Greiss stopped 38 shots.

Lightning captain Steven Stamkos finished with three assists. He tied Marty St. Louis for the franchise record for career points at 953.

Ross Colton scored twice, and Nikita Kucherov added his 19th of the season for Tampa Bay. Vasilevskiy finished with 28 saves, falling to 13-1 all-time against the Red Wings.

Vasilevskiy has not won a game since April 1, a span of six starts.

WILD 2, CANADIENS 0: In Montreal, Cam Talbot had his third shutout of the season to lead Minnesota. Talbot made 26 saves as the Wild (48-21-7) swept the season series between the teams.

Kevin Fiala scored and assisted on Matt Boldy's goal in the third period.

In his second start of the season, Carey Price made 28 saves.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, FLYERS 2: In Toronto, William Nylander scored his career-high 32nd goal of the season, and Jack Campbell made 36 saves in his 30th win of the year to lead Toronto.

Timothy Liljegren, Jason Spezza and David Kampf scored, and Ilya Mikheyev added an empty-net goal for Toronto. Nylander and Mikheyev each added an assist. James van Riemsdyk and Ronnie Attard scored for Philadelphia. Travis Konecny had two assists and Martin Jones stopped 24 shots.

RANGERS 3, JETS 0: In New York, Ryan Strome scored twice, Adam Fox added a goal and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves as New York recorded a third-straight shutout and its 50th win of the season.

Eric Comrie made 31 saves for the Jets, who were officially eliminated postseason contention with the loss.

PANTHERS 3, ISLANDERS 2, OT: In New York, Aleksander Barkov had his third career hat trick to lead Florida.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 24 saves and Eastern Conference-leading Florida extended its win streak to 11 games. Jonathan Huberdeau added three assists.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Sebastion Aho scored for New York, and Ilya Sorokin made 39 saves in his fifth straight start as the Islanders fell for the second straight game.