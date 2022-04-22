Panthers win 12th straight to clinch

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers are champions of the NHL's Atlantic Division. They look like a team that's ready to win even more.

Aleksander Barkov scored his 38th goal of the season and the Panthers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight win, beating the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Thursday night.

That, combined with Tampa Bay's 8-1 win over Toronto later Thursday, locked up the Atlantic title and home-ice advantage throughout the Eastern Conference playoffs for the Panthers. It's the third time that Florida has won a division title in its 28-season history.

“It means a lot. We put a lot of hard work into the season and locking up the division is a big accomplishment for us,” Florida's MacKenzie Weegar said. “But there's obviously the bigger picture here and we'll enjoy that, locking up the division and getting the home-ice advantage for the playoffs here. But other than that, we're trying to build our game and have fun while we're doing it.”

Mason Marchment had a goal and an assist, and Sam Reinhart, Noel Acciari and Weegar also scored for the Eastern Conference-leading Panthers, who moved two points ahead of West-leading Colorado in the race for the best record in the NHL. Florida (118 points) and the Avalanche have five games remaining.

“We're taking care of business,” Acciari said.

The Panthers matched the 12-game streak they posted from Dec. 15, 2015, to Jan. 10, 2016. Florida has outscored opponents 61-31 in that span, 27-9 in the last six games.

Jonathan Huberdeau had two assists and moved into a tie with Connor McDavid of idle Edmonton for the league lead in points at 113.

PENGUINS 4, BRUINS 0: In Pittsburgh, Casey DeSmith made a career-high 52 saves and Jake Guentzel scored three goals as Pittsburgh beat Boston. Guentzel completed the hat trick with an empty-netter, his 40th goal of the season.

Pittsburgh moved two points ahead of Washington for third place in the Metropolitan Division.

HURRICANES 4, JETS 2: In Raleigh, North Carolina, Seth Jarvis scored on a contact-filled rebound at 8:21 of the third period to help Carolina overcome a two-goal deficit and beat Winnipeg.

Teuvo Teravainen and Jaccob Slavin also scored in the rally for the Hurricanes, who entered the night tied with the New York Rangers for the Metropolitan Division lead. Captain Jordan Staal added an empty-net goal in the final minute.

Antti Raanta, pressed into a lead role due to an injury to No. 1 goaltender Frederik Andersen, made 20 saves for Carolina. Pierre-Luc Dubois and Kyle Connor scored first-period goals for Winnipeg.

RANGERS 6, ISLANDERS 3: Andrew Copp scored three goals in the first period, Chris Kreider got his 51st of the season, and the New York Rangers beat their city rival Islanders for their fourth straight win and seventh in the last eight.

Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist, Ryan Reaves also scored, Artemi Panarin had four assists and Adam Fox added three. Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves to improve to 14-9-2.