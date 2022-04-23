NHL great Guy Lafleur dies at 70

MONTREAL – When Guy Lafleur was selected by Montreal with the No. 1 pick in the 1971 NHL draft, he was billed as the Canadiens' next great Quebec-born player.

A dynamic forward with blonde locks that rippled in the wind as he glided up the ice before unleashing one of his bullet shots, Lafleur was expected to become hockey's new French Canadian icon.

It just took him a while to get there.

“There was a lot of pressure,” former Montreal coach Scotty Bowman said Friday. “But he worked through the pressure and he became a player of his own.”

Lafleur, a Hall of Fame forward who helped Montreal win five Stanley Cup titles in the 1970s, has died at age 70 following a battle with lung cancer.

“A special person,” Canadiens alternate captain Brendan Gallagher told reporters in Brossard. “We're really proud to wear this Montreal Canadiens logo in large part because of individuals like Guy Lafleur.”

Lafleur registered 518 goals and 728 assists in 14 seasons with Montreal. With the flashy forward leading the way, the Canadiens won it all in 1973, and then four more times from 1976 to 1979.

Canadiens President Geoff Molson said the organization was devastated.

“Guy Lafleur had an exceptional career and always remained simple, accessible, and close to the Habs and hockey fans in Quebec, Canada and around the world,” Molson said in a statement. “Throughout his career, he allowed us to experience great moments of collective pride. He was one of the greatest players in our organization while becoming an extraordinary ambassador for our sport.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also glowingly remembered Lafleur.

“A hero to so many of us,” Trudeau said in Winnipeg. “I remember meeting him as a kid and being overwhelmed in a way that meeting presidents and queens didn't necessarily overwhelm me.”

Lafleur's death came as the hockey world mourns Mike Bossy after the former New York Islanders forward and fellow Quebecer died last week at age 65.

“An honor to play with both,” Wayne Gretzky posted on his social media channels. “My thoughts and prayers are with their families.”

LaFleur was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2019 when tumors were discovered by doctors performing emergency quadruple bypass heart surgery.

Lafleur, who retired from the NHL in 1985 after Montreal denied his request for a trade, was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1988. But he made a comeback later that year with the New York Rangers and then played two more seasons with the Quebec Nordiques before hanging up his skates for good in 1991.