Penguins' Malkin scores 2 in rout

DETROIT  Evgeni Malkin scored two goals, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Detroit Red Wings 7-2 on Saturday.

Kris Letang had a goal and two assists for the playoff-bound Penguins, who won for the third time in four games. Sidney Crosby, Rickard Rakell and Chad Ruhwedel each finished with a goal and an assist.

Our success comes when everybodys kind of pulling the same direction, Letang said. Sid attracts so many eyes on the ice that leaves other players with a lot more time.

Detroit dropped its third straight game. Jakub Vrana and Michael Rasmussen scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 18 saves in the first two periods, and Alex Nedeljkovic finished with 13 stops.

HURRICANES 3, DEVILS 2, OT: In Newark, New Jersey, rookie Seth Jarvis scored with 3:21 left in the overtime as Carolina Hurricanes rallied from a late two-goal deficit win its third straight game.

Carolina had tied the game at 2-all on third-period goals by Brady Skjei and Nino Niederreiter in the final five minutes.

Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov made 17 saves for Carolina in winning his NHL debut.

Yegor Sharangovich and Nico Hischier had staked the Devils to a 2-0 lead. Jon Gillies, who was minutes away from his first NHL shutout, made 26 saves for New Jersey in his first start in a month.

Jarvis won the game with a shot from the right circle after being set up by Tony DeAngelo.

BRUINS 3, RANGERS 1: In Boston, David Pastrnak scored his team-leading 39th goal after missing the previous eight games with an undisclosed injury to lead Boston.

Taylor Hall and Trent Frederic also scored for Boston, which is jockeying for playoff seeding in the Eastern Conference. Linus Ullmark made 30 stops.

The Bruins had lost four of their previous six games.

Mika Zibanejad scored his 29th goal for New York and Igor Shesterkin made 32 saves.

The Rangers, who locked up home ice in the opening round of the playoffs with a victory over the Islanders on Thursday, had their four-game winning streak snapped.

New York finished the road portion of its regular season with 25 victories, tied for third most in team history.

LIGHTNING 6, PREDATORS 2: In Tampa, Florida, Victor Hedman and Nikita Kucherov scored first-period power-play goals to lead Tampa Bay.

Hedman became only the second defenseman in franchise history to score 20 goals in a season, joining Dan Boyle, who did it in 2006-07. Kucherov finished with a goal and two assists, Steve Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Anthony Cirelli and Ross Colton also scored for the Lightning. Brian Elliott made 19 saves.

Nashville defensemen Roman Josi and Alexander Carrier scored power-play goals. Saros allowed six goals on 30 shots before being replaced by David Rittich.

PANTHERS 3, MAPLE LEAFS 2, OT: In Sunrise, Florida, Brandon Montour scored 2:26 into overtime as NHL-leading Florida extended its winning streak to a franchise-record 13 games. The 13-game winning streak matches the seventh-longest in NHL history and is the leagues longest such run since Columbus won 16 consecutive games in the 2016-17 season.

Claude Giroux had a goal and two assists for Florida. Justin Hall and Mitch Marner had goals for Toronto.