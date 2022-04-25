Winning streak over for Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. – Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos each had two goals and two assists, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 37 shots and the Tampa Bay Lightning snapped Florida's franchise-record 13-game winning streak with a 8-4 win over the Panthers on Sunday night.

Victor Hedman had four assists for Tampa Bay. Nicholas Paul scored twice and Brayden Point and Cal Foote also scored for the Lightning, who remained alive in the race with Toronto for the No. 2 spot behind Florida in the Atlantic Division.

And even though Tampa Bay's next game is home on Tuesday, the Lightning wasn't heading home after the game. The team is off to Washington, invited by President Joe Biden to visit the White House today in celebration of their 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup victories.

“It's probably the most popular house in the country,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “To understand the history and the great people that have occupied that house over the last couple hundred years, it's history. And for us to have an opportunity to get inside and be a part of that, it's pretty cool. Took us a couple championships to finally get in there.”

Sam Reinhart scored his 30th and 31st goals for Florida, which also got goals from Brandon Montour and Mason Marchment. Spencer Knight left in the second period after allowing five goals on 17 shots, and Sergei Bobrovsky played the final 27 minutes in net for the Panthers.

RED WINS 3, DEVILS 0: In Newark, New Jersey, Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, and Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist as Detroit snapped a two-game losing streak.

Sundqvist scored in the first period, and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals.

New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh straight game at home.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, CAPITALS 3, SO: In Washington, Ilya Mikheyev and Jason Spezza scored third-period goals, and goalie Erik Kallgren won his first NHL shootout as Toronto rallied to win.

Washington lost Alex Ovechkin to an injury in the third period. Ovechkin tripped over Kallgren's stick after failing to score on a breakaway attempt. His left arm and shoulder made contact with the boards, and the 36-year-old remained on the ice for several seconds while the arena went silent. when he tripped over Kallgren.

Ovechkin's status moving forward is unclear with the start of the playoffs just over a week away.

JETS 4, AVALANCHE 1: In Winnipeg, Manitoba, Adam Lowry, Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor all scored in a span of 3:21 in the third period as Winnipeg handed Colorado its fourth straight loss.

Nikolaj Ehlers also scored a late third-period goal for the Jets, who halted a four-game losing skid.

J.T. Compher scored early in the third period for the Avalanche, and Darcy Kuemper stopped 40 shots.