Hurricanes wrap up division title

NEW YORK – Vincent Trochek had a goal and an assist, rookie Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 31 shots and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-3 Tuesday night to clinch the Metropolitan Division title.

Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teravainen and Jordan Martinook also scored for Carolina, and Brady Skjei had two assists. The Hurricanes, who won their second straight division title after winning the realigned Central Division in last year's shortened season, set franchise records with 53 wins and 114 points, topping marks set in 2005-06.

Kochetkov, making his second career start and third straight appearance, had 11 saves in the first period, 11 in the second and nine in the third to improve to 3-0-0.

Chris Kreider scored his 52nd goal for the Rangers, who have lost two straight and three of seven and are assured of finishing second in the Metropolitan. Jacob Trouba and Alexis Lafrenière also scored, and Igor Shesterkin finished with 31 saves.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, RED WINGS 0: In Toronto, Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 59th and 60th goals of the season as Toronto clinched home-ice advantage in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The 24-year-old is the first player to score 60 times in a campaign since Steven Stamkos in 2011-12.

John Tavares had the other goal, and Jack Campbell made 20 saves to register his fifth shutout of the season for Toronto (53-21-7).

BRUINS 4, PANTHERS 2: In Boston, Jake DeBrusk snapped a 2-2 tie in the second period, and Linus Ullmark made 19 saves as Boston clinch the first wild card in the Eastern Conference.

DeBrusk scored the eventual game-winner when he slammed home the rebound of a Brad Marchand shot at 4:59. Ullmark is 5-1 in his last eight appearances and has only allowed 10 goals in that span.

Erik Haula and Taylor Hall scored 6 seconds apart in the first period, and Marchand notched his 32nd goal late in the third for Boston, which will travel to Carolina in the first round of the playoffs.

Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak each had two assists for Boston.

LIGHTNING 4, BLUE JACKETS 1: In Tampa, Florida, Steven Stamkos reached the 100-point mark for the first time in his NHL career by scoring two goals and assisting on two more to lead Tampa Bay, winners of four straight. Stamkos has at least three points in each of his past five games and is the eighth NHL player to reach 100 points this season.

OILERS 5, PENGUINS 1: In Pittsburgh, Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists to outduel Sidney Crosby and lead Edmonton.

McDavid pushed his season point total to an NHL-best 122 by finishing off his 22nd career four-point game with a pretty shot from a tight angle in the third period. His 44th goal gave the Oilers a three-goal lead.

Evander Kane, Evan Bouchard, Zach Hyman and Zack Kassian also scored for Edmonton.

Crosby had five shots on goal but didn't record a point as the Penguins lost their second straight.