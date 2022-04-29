NHLPA begins search for executive director Fehr's successor

The NHL Players’ Association announced Friday night that a search has begun to replace Donald Fehr, who has been executive director of the union for more than a decade.

The NHLPA executive board voted to form a search committee, according to a news release that did not say why Fehr was stepping down at a date to be announced later. Fehr has been in charge of the NHLPA since December 2010.

“The many players who have played in the NHL over the last eleven years greatly appreciate the significant accomplishments under the leadership of Don Fehr,” player members of the search committee said in a statement. “Don joined the NHLPA after a long and successful career as executive eirector of the MLBPA and quickly stabilized the union following a very difficult period.”

Fehr led players through two rounds of collective bargaining negotiations in 2013 and 2020.

Fehr began talking to players about a succession plan last fall when traveling around the league early in the season. The former head of the Major League Baseball Players Association turns 74 in July.

An investigation recently found he was not at fault for the NHLPA’s handling of sexual assault allegations made by a Chicago Blackhawks player early in his tenure.

He will remain in his job until a successor is found by a seven-player committee. The PA says the committee will provide an update to the executive board at its annual meeting in June.

------

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP--Sports