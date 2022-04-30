Toronto topples Boston in finale

TORONTO  William Nylander scored twice and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Boston Bruins 5-2 on Friday night in a regular-season finale with both teams resting most of their stars.

The Maple Leafs ensured they will face the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round, while the Bruins are set to meet the Carolina Hurricanes.

Toronto finished 54-21-7 for 115 points, 10 more than the previous franchise record set in 2017-18.

Ilya Mikheyev, Nick Abruzzese, with his first NHL goal, and Pierre Engvall, into an empty net, also scored for Toronto. Erik Kallgren made 24 saves.

Trent Frederic and Jake DeBrusk scored for Boston (51-26-5). Jeremy Swayman stopped 22 shots.

Having already locked up the Atlantic Divisions No. 2 seed, the Maple Leafs rested Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and John Tavares up front, while No. 1 goaltender Jack Campbell served as the backup. The Bruins were minus Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, Taylor Hall and Charlie McAvoy.

Boston, which was playing the second of a back-to-back, still had a chance of catching Tampa Bay for third in the division entering play, instead finished as the Eastern Conferences first wild-card seed.

SABRES 3, BLACKHAWKS 2: In Buffalo, New York, Casey Mittelstadt scored 2:07 into overtime to give Buffalo a win over Chicago in the final regular-season game for two non-playoff teams.

Tage Thompson scored his 38th goal for the Sabres, and defenseman Owen Power added his second goal in eight NHL games. Buffalo rallied for its fifth win in six games to close out its 12th consecutive season missing the playoffs, an NHL record.

PENGUINS 5, BLUE JACKETS 3: In Pittsburgh, Evgeni Malkin scored his 20th goal of the season and had an assist, and Pittsburgh beat Columbus in the season finale to clinch third place in the Metropolitan Division.

Kris Letang, Brian Boyle, Evan Rodrigues and Marcus Pettersson also scored for the Penguins (46-25-11), who will open the Stanley Cup playoffs next week at the New York Rangers. Casey DeSmith stopped 33 shots. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal for the fourth straight game for Columbus (37-38-7).

RED WINGS 5, DEVILS 3: In Newark, New Jersey, Pius Suter scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and Detroit beat New Jersey in the teams season finale.

Tyler Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen each had a goal and an assist, and Moritz Seider and Joe Veleno also scored for the Red Wings. Sam Gagner had two assists and Magnus Hellberg stopped 23 shots. Fabian Zetterlund had a goal and an assist, and Dawson Mercer and Nolan Foote also scored for the Devils, who closed the season with six straight losses (0-4-2) overall and eight straight at home. Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 30 saves.

RANGERS 3, CAPITALS 2: In New York, Dryden Hunt scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, Alexandar Georgiev made 34 saves and New York downed Washington in the regular-season finale.

The Capitals are in the postseason for the first time since 2017. Washington will go into the playoffs as the Easts second wild card, and will match up with the Florida Panthers.