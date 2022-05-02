Matthews' 3-point game powers Maple Leafs past Lightning 5-0

TORONTO – Auston Matthews had two goals and an assist and Jack Campbell made 23 saves in the second playoff shutout of his career as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning 5-0 Monday night Game 1 of their first-round playoffs series.

Mitch Marner had a goal and two assists. Jake Muzzin scored and David Kampf added a goal on a short-handed breakaway for Toronto, which killed off five Lightning power plays, including an early five-minute major.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 29 shots for the Lightning.

The second game of the best-of-seven series is Wednesday in Toronto.

Teams that have won the series opener hold an all-time record of 499-228, including a 9-6 mark last season.

NOTES: Forward Jason Spezza was a healthy scratch for Toronto. ... Zach Bogosian sat out for the Lightning. ... The third and fourth games in the series are set for Friday and Sunday in Tampa.