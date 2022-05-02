Road tough for favored Panthers

It's a sprint for the Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals that have made up the top eight in the Eastern Conference since Jan. 2.

Florida and Carolina emerged as division winners, the Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers are favored to come out of the East and win the Stanley Cup, but no team's path to the final is an easy one.

ATLANTIC division

1 Florida vs. 4 Washington

The Panthers are -355 favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook, which also has a five-game series as the outcome with the lowest odds. Florida has the firepower to blow the Capitals out after leading the league in scoring, and getting through this quickly would be advantageous.

The longer the series goes, the more it benefits Washington, which is a bigger and more physical team.

Alex Ovechkin is expected to play for the Capitals after missing the final three games of the regular season.

2 Toronto vs. 3 Tampa Bay

The Lightning have won the Stanley Cup the past two years. The Maple Leafs haven't won a playoff series with this core or even gotten past the first round since 2004.

Toronto is due to break through eventually, and much like Florida its success is predicted on scoring. The Leafs' Auston Matthews led the league with 60 goals in the regular season and he's just one star among John Tavares, Mitch Marner and William Nylander.

METROPOLITAN division

1 Carolina vs. 4 Boston

The Hurricanes are beginning the playoffs without starter Frederik Andersen because of injury threatens to throw off the balance of the series that begins today, and coach Rod Brind'Amour said there is no timetable for Andersen's return.

2 N.Y. Rangers vs. 3 Pittsburgh

New York is ahead of schedule on a rebuild in its first season under new coach Gerard Gallant.

That's because of the play of goaltender Igor Shesterkin, who posted a league-best 2.07 goals-against average and .935 save percentage. If he keeps up that kind of play and can steal games, the Rangers could do anything this spring.