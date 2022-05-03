Maple Leafs blank Lightning to open series

TORONTO – Auston Matthews had two goals and an assist and Jack Campbell made 23 saves in the second playoff shutout of his career as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning 5-0 Monday night in Game 1 of their first-round playoffs series.

Mitch Marner had a goal and two assists. Jake Muzzin scored and David Kampf added a goal on a short-handed breakaway for Toronto, which killed off five Lightning power plays, including an early five-minute major.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 29 shots for the Lightning.

The second game of the best-of-seven series is Wednesday in Toronto.

Teams that have won the series opener hold an all-time record of 499-228, including a 9-6 mark last season.

Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe predicted a “borderline violent” series, and that's exactly how things unfolded seven minutes into the first period. Toronto winger Kyle Clifford pasted Tampa's Ross Colton from behind into the boards to earn a five-minute major and a game misconduct.

The game took another violent turn midway through the third period with multiple fights on one shift. Morgan Rielly cut Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta in one skirmish, and the Lightning's Pat Maroon and Corey Perry, and Toronto's Wayne Simmonds and Ilya Lyubushkin were also sent to the locker rooms with misconducts.

The Leafs have lost seven straight post-season series and haven't advanced to the second round since 2004. They absorbed a crushing seven-game loss last season when the Montreal Canadiens came back from a 3-1 deficit.

The Lightning have won eight straight series since a stunning sweep at the hands of the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2019, following a 128-point campaign and the franchise's first Presidents' Trophy.

HURRICANES 5, BRUINS 1: In Raleigh, North Carolina, Seth Jarvis and Nino Niederreiter scored second-period goals and Antti Raanta was strong in net to help Carolina beat Boston in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

Raanta had 35 saves in his first career postseason start with No. 1 goaltender Frederik Andersen sidelined by injury. He held up against Boston's game-opening surge to keep Carolina in it before Jarvis and Niederreiter scored roughly two minutes apart in the second period to break a scoreless tie.

Carolina never surrendered that lead. Teuvo Teravainen and Vincent Trocheck added third-period goals, which helped Carolina maintain control and then stretch out a lead in this best-of-seven series opener.

Andrei Svechnikov punctuated the win with an empty-net goal at 17:59, capping what turned into a dominating third period against a team that has twice ousted Carolina from the playoffs in recent years.