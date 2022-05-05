Power-play goals help Lightning tie series

TORONTO – Victor Hedman had a goal and three assists for his first four-point playoff game, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Wednesday night in Game 2 to even the first-round series.

Nikita Kucherov added a goal and two assists, and Brayden Point, Corey Perry and Brandon Hagel also scored for two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves in a bounce-back performance after the Lightning dropped the opener 5-0.

Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist for Toronto. Michael Bunting and Alexander Kerfoot also scored, and Jack Campbell made 29 saves. Auston Matthews had two assists.

Game 3 is Friday night in Florida.

The Lightning opened the scoring on a power play with 1.4 seconds left in the first period. After making a big stop on Point from the slot, Campbell was beaten by Hedman from in tight on a broken play where the puck popped out to the defenseman on the goaltender's doorstep.

Vasilevskiy made a glove save on Timothy Liljegren early in the second, then Hedman sent Perry in alone on a breakaway less than a minute later to make it 2-0 at 2:21.

Bunting cut it to 2-1 at 7:47. He returned to Toronto's top line alongside Matthews and Marner after missing the last four games of the regular season and the series opener with an undisclosed injury.

Tampa Bay's power play connected again at 9:57 with Kucherov's goal. Hagel made it 4-1 at 1:33 of the third, and Point scored on another power play at 5:38.

Marner got one back for Toronto with 8:07 left and Kerfoot scored the Maple Leafs' second short-handed goal of the series with 4:17.

Toronto was without forward Kyle Clifford, who was given a one-game suspension for a boarding incident in the Maple Leafs' playoff-opening win. The NHL's department of player safety issued the suspension Tuesday following a hearing with Clifford.

HURRICANES 5, BRUINS 2: In Raleigh, North Carolina, Sebastian Aho and Nino Niederreiter each scored twice to help Carolina overcome the early loss of goalie Antti Raanta and take a 2-0 lead in the first-round series.

Jesper Fast had the game's first goal for Carolina in another strong offensive showing to start this series. Rookie goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov came on in relief of Raanta to finish with 29 saves.

Game 3 is Friday night in Boston.

The Hurricanes also played with a physical edge against a Boston team that has knocked them out of the playoffs twice in three postseasons. And it came in a game that quickly went from competitive to feisty and downright ornery in quick fashion – namely after Boston's David Pastrnak knocked Raanta from the game midway through the first period when he struck the goaltender in the head with a gloved hand as he tried to skate past him.

Already down injured No. 1 goalie Frederik Andersen to start the playoffs, Carolina turned to Kochetkov as Raanta exited while bleeding from an apparent mouth injury.

Patrice Bergeron scored both of Boston's goals, the first on a loose rebound in the second and then another on a redirection near the crease in the third. Linus Ullmark surrendered four goals for the second straight game and finished with 29 saves.