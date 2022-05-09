Lightning uses fast start to blow out Leafs

TAMPA, Fla. – Ross Colton scored twice, Andrei Vasilevskiy had 22 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning got off to a fast start and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-3 in Game 4 on Sunday night to even their first-round playoff series.

Steven Stamkos, Pierre Edouard Bellemare and Pat Maroon scored in the first eight minutes against Game 3 star Jack Campbell in the opening period, setting the tone for a long night for the Toronto goalie coming off a stellar performance two nights before.

Corey Perry and Ondrej Palat also scored, and Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov each had two assists for the Lightning.

Vasilevskiy improved to 17-0 in games following a playoff loss over the past three postseasons for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.

William Nylander scored twice and Jake Muzzin also had a goal for the Maple Leafs. Campbell gave up five goals on 16 shots before being replaced in the second period by Erik Kallgren, who stopped all 10 shots he faced.

Game 5 is Tuesday night in Toronto.

Tampa Bay put the finishing touches on a dominant performance with empty-net goals by Palat and Colton in the final 5:20.

BRUINS 5, HURRICANES 2: In Boston, Brad Marchand had two goals and three assists, including the tiebreaker early in the third period, as Boston evened the first-round playoff series at two games apiece.

Boston was playing without its top two defenseman after Charlie McAvoy was a last-minute scratch and joined Hampus Lindholm on the sideline, but the Bruins twice rallied for their second straight playoff win.

Patrice Bergeron had a goal and two assists, and David Pastrnak had one of each for the Bruins. Rookie Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves.

Brett Pesce and Jordan Staal scored for Carolina, and Antti Raanta returned to stop 23 shots for the Metropolitan Division champions.

Game 5 of the best-of-seven series is Tuesday night in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Game 6 will be in Boston on Thursday.

Pesce gave Carolina the lead six minutes into the game, the fourth straight time the Hurricanes have scored first – seventh, if you count their three regular-season wins over Boston. But Bergeron tied it with four minutes to play in the first period when he slid a loose puck through Raanta's legs.

Just 33 seconds into the second period, Nino Niederreiter backhanded it out to Staal for the one-timer that gave Carolina a 2-1 lead.

In the last 90 seconds of the second period, with Boston on a power play, Marchand backhanded the puck into Raanta and it wound up in the crease just sitting there for Jake DeBrusk to clean up.

BLUES 5, WILD 2: In St. Louis, Jordan Kyrou and David Perron each scored twice, and Jordan Binnington made 28 saves in his first start this postseason as St. Louis evened the Western Conference series at 2-2.

Ryan O'Reilly added a goal and two assists, and Perron also had an assist for St. Louis.

Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored for Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves.

Game 5 is Tuesday night at St. Paul, Minnesota, before returning to St. Louis for Game 6 on Thursday.

Binnington, who had lost his previous nine postseason starts, picked up his first playoff win since beating Boston in Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.