Crosby reaches milestone as Penguins go up 3-1

PITTSBURGH – Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists to become the sixth player in NHL history to reach 200 career playoff points, and the Pittsburgh Penguins throttled the New York Rangers 7-2 on Monday night to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round series.

Jake Guentzel scored for the fourth consecutive game, and Jeff Carter, Danton Heinen, Mark Friedman and Mike Matheson also beat Igor Shesterkin as the Penguins chased the Vezina Trophy favorite for the second time in three days to move within one game of advancing in the postseason for the first time since 2018.

Shesterkin, who dazzled by making 118 saves in the first two games of the series at Madison Square Garden, sat out the third period after giving up six goals on 30 shots. Alexandar Georgiev allowed Evgeni Malkin's second goal of the playoffs in the third and could find himself the starter when the series heads back to New York for Game 5 on Wednesday.

Alexis Lafreniere picked up his first career postseason goal for the Rangers to give New York an early lead, but it didn't come close to holding. Adam Fox's second of the playoffs pulled New York to within two late in the second period, but Pittsburgh responded by pumping in two more past Shesterkin in the waning moments as the sellout crowd at PPG Paints Arena taunted the goaltender with chants of “IIIIIIIIGORRRR.”

PANTHERS 3, CAPITALS 2, OT: In Washington, Sam Reinhart tied it late in regulation, and Carter Verhaeghe scored his second of the game in overtime as Florida evened the first-round series at 2 game apiece.

Verhaeghe scored 4:57 into overtime to keep the NHL's best regular-season team from getting pushed to the brink of elimination much earlier in the playoffs than expected. It's a best-of-three series now with Game 5 Wednesday night at Florida.

The Panthers were just over two minutes away from facing the prospect of getting knocked out at home. Then, with goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky pulled for an extra attacker, Reinhart collected a loose puck after it bounced off Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway and beat Ilya Samsonov with 2:04 remaining in the third period.

Given the combination of nerves and playoff inexperience that contributed to Florida's struggles in the series, Reinhart's goal may turn out to be the one that saved its season.

Before that point, the Panthers outshot the Capitals by a wide margin but were unable to finish. Florida went 0 for 4 on the power play to make it 0 for 13 in the series and couldn't score at 5 on 5.

Before Reinhart scored 6 on 5, Florida's only other goal came 4 on 4 when Carter Verhaeghe finished a 2 on 1 rush late in the first.

Bobrovsky stopped 14 of 16 shots. T.J. Oshie scored on the power play in the first, and Evgeny Kuznetsov put Washington ahead on a breakaway goal midway through the third.