Maple Leafs win away from ousting champions

TORONTO – Auston Matthews scored the tiebreaking goal with 6:06 left in the third period as the Toronto Maple Leafs rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Tuesday night and take a 3-2 lead in the first-round playoff series.

William Nylander added a goal and two assists for Toronto, which is a victory away from advancing in the postseason for the first time since 2004. John Tavares had a goal and assist, and Morgan Rielly also scored. Jack Campbell stopped 32 shots.

Steven Stamkos, Victor Hedman and Ryan McDonagh scored, Nikita Kucherov had two assists and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning, which will try to avoid elimination in the best-of-seven series in Game 6 at home Thursday night.

Game 7, if necessary, would be in Toronto on Saturday.

Matthews snapped a 3-3 tie on a 2-on-1 rush in the third period. Mitch Marner fired a shot off Vasilevskiy's right pad and Matthews, ,who had 60 goals during the regular season, scored his third of the playoffs to ignite the raucous home crowd.

The Lightning pulled Vasilevskiy late and had a couple of chances, but iced the puck with 21.9 seconds left to force the 2021 Conn Smythe Trophy winner back into his crease.

HURRICANES 5, BRUINS 1: In Raleigh, North Carolina, rookie Seth Jarvis scored twice, and Antti Raanta finished with 34 saves to lead Carolina.

The Hurricanes lead the first-round series 3-2.

Defensemen Jaccob Slavin and Tony DeAngelo scored first-period goals for the Hurricanes, and Vincent Trocheck added an empty-netter.

The series has yet to see a team secure a road win. It wasn't close to happening in this one, either, with the Hurricanes playing from in front and carrying the action in a much cleaner performance than their mistake-filled showings in Boston.

With the Game 5 win, the Hurricanes have two chances to close out the Bruins. Game 6 is Thursday in Boston, and Game 7, if needed, on home ice Saturday.

Raanta carried a shutout until midway through the third period when Connor Clifton scored on a rush to make it 4-1.

Canadiens win draft lottery

The Montreal Canadiens are hosting the NHL draft in July and will have the right to the No. 1 pick. Montreal won the draft lottery on Tuesday night. It follows a turbulent season in which they finished last in the overall standings. The New Jersey Devils shook up the draft order by winning the second of two lottery drawings and moving from the fifth to second slot in the draft order. Montreal will host this year's event July 7 and 8.

The Devils' win bumped Arizona from second to third, Seattle to fourth and Philadelphia to the fifth slot. The remaining slots from 6 to 16 remained unchanged based on where the teams finished in the standings.

The final 16 spots in the draft order will be determined by where teams finish in the playoffs.