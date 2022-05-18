Lightning gets jump on rival in Game 1

SUNRISE, Fla. – Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy remained red-hot with 34 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning topped the Florida Panthers 4-1 in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Tuesday night.

Nikita Kucherov and Corey Perry each had a goal and an assist, and Ross Colton also scored for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, who went ahead 1-0 against their in-state rivals for the second consecutive season.

Time and again, Vasilevskiy slammed the door on Florida. Over his last three games – all of them wins, including Game 7 at Toronto on Sunday – he's stopped 94 of 99 shots.

Anthony Duclair had the goal for Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida, which got 32 saves from Sergei Bobrovsky.

Including the qualifying round that was held when the NHL restarted during the pandemic in 2020, Florida has lost seven consecutive Game 1s – a streak that goes back to 1997.

Game 2 is Thursday.

Duclair, a 31-goal scorer, was scratched by Florida for its series-clinching win at Washington, but he was back Tuesday and gave his team the lead by scoring on a pass from Jonathan Huberdeau at 14:01 of the first.

Duclair's goal came after the Panthers killed off a pair of early penalties – one from MacKenzie Weegar and the other from Duclair – as special teams became a factor in the game.

Florida went 0 for 18 on the power play in the series win against the Capitals and was scoreless on three more tries Tuesday. But Tampa Bay cashed in three of its six chances.