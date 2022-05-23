Goalie helps Lightning move to 3-0 series lead

TAMPA, Fla. – Andrei Vasilevskiy is a not-so-secret key ingredient in the Tampa Bay Lightning's recipe for success in the playoffs.

The reigning Conn Smythe Trophy recipient won his fifth straight postseason game Sunday, stopping 34 of 35 shots to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 and move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final.

“It all starts with him,” forward Nick Paul said after Vasilevskiy stood tall again in shutting down the high-scoring Panthers, who had the NHL's best record while averaging a league-high four goals per game during the regular season.

The Presidents' Trophy winners have three goals in three games against the Lightning, which has a commanding 3-0 series lead and is within one victory of advancing to the conference final for the sixth time in eight years.

“There's a whole ton of things that go into it,” coach Jon Cooper said of Tampa Bay's defensive effort.

“But we're committed to play D, and I think it's helped in some of these times that we've had the lead. ... But we have a plan, and the guys are executing and playing hard, ” Cooper added. “We feel like we've got a recipe going here, and we just have to stick with it. It's hard, though, because they're a hell of a team.”

Steven Stamkos scored two goals, and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists for the Lightning.

Game 4 is tonight at Amalie Arena, where Tampa Bay has won three of four games this postseason.

“We're pleased with what's going on here. But you know, we haven't done anything yet,” Cooper said. “Until you start checking off that fourth win, there's nothing we can sit and hang our hat on. We're inching our way closer, but this is far from over.”

Corey Perry got the Lightning off to a strong start with his 50th career playoff goal, and Erik Cernak also scored.

Sam Reinhart scored Florida's goal.

RANGERS 3, HURRICANES 1: In New York, Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist, and Igor Shesterkin stopped 43 shots to lead New York.

Chris Kreider and Tyler Motte also scored as the Rangers cut their deficit to 2-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals. It was just their second win against Carolina in the teams' last 10 meetings.

Nino Niederreiter scored for the Hurricanes, and Antti Raanta finished with 30 saves.

Carolina dropped to 0-4 on the road this postseason to go along with its 6-0 home mark. Game 4 is Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.