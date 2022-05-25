Rangers tie series with win at home

NEW YORK – Andrew Copp had a goal and two assists, and Frank Vatrano and Adam Fox each had a goal and an assist as the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 in Game 4 Tuesday night to even the second-round series.

Mika Zibanejad also scored, Ryan Lindgren had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots for the Rangers, who won their fifth straight at home in the postseason.

In this series, New York won two at home after opening with two losses at Carolina.

Teuvo Teravainen scored and Antti Raanta finished with 24 saves for the Hurricanes, who fell to 0-5 on the road in the postseason to go along with their 6-0 mark at home.

Game 5 is in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday night, and Game 6 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

The Rangers have won two straight against the Hurricanes after losing eight of the previous nine meetings, including a three-game sweep in the qualifying round of the 2020 playoff bubble and three of four in the regular season.

Teravainen spoiled Shesterkin's shutout bid when he scored his third of the playoffs at 6:33 of the third off a pass from Sebastian Aho to pull the Hurricanes within 3-1.

Copp restored the Rangers' three-goal lead as he converted from the right side off a pass from Ryan Strome with just under nine minutes remaining. It was his fifth of the playoffs.

There was more pushing and shoving between players in the closing seconds of the game, with the Rangers' Ryan Reaves and Carolina's Max Domi being separated by officials as they exchanged words.

Shesterkin made a sprawling save on a shot by Teravainen that deflected off the skate of Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller about two minutes into the second period to preserve New York's 2-0 lead.

The Rangers pushed their lead to 3-0 with 3:12 left in the middle period as Zibanejad brought the puck up the ice on a rush, and dropped it off for Lindgren.

The defenseman fired a shot that Raanta stopped, but as the puck trickled through his pads, Zibanejad swooped in behind him and knocked it in for his fifth of the playoffs.