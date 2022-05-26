Hurricanes win Game 5, push Rangers to brink of elimination

RALEIGH, N.C.  Vincent Trocheck buried a short-handed goal, Teuvo Teravainen had a rare power-play score for Carolina and the Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 3-1 on Thursday night to take a 3-2 lead in the second-round playoff series.

Andrei Svechnikov also scored, beating Igor Shesterkin with a backhander on a breakaway midway through the third period as the Hurricanes protected their Game 5 lead.

It was part of yet another strong home performance for the Metropolitan Division champions, who improved to 7-0 at home in the postseason.

The Hurricanes can advance to the Eastern Conference finals to face reigning two-time Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay by winning Game 6 in New York on Saturday, though they are 0-5 away from PNC Arena so far despite tying for the NHL lead in regular-season road wins.

The Hurricanes controlled long stretches of play by sustaining their aggressive style, finishing with a 34-17 shot advantage to keep the pressure on Shesterkin while also easing the burden on Antti Raanta (16 saves) in Carolinas net.

Now Carolina faces the challenge of putting away a team that has been resilient, even stubborn, when facing a series deficit. The Rangers rallied from a 3-1 hole to beat Pittsburgh in a seven-game first-round series, then lost the first two games against Carolina before fighting back to even at home.

Mika Zibanejad scored a power-play goal for New York, winning a first-period faceoff and then drifting to the left side for the putaway just six seconds into the man advantage. Shesterkin  a finalist for both the Vezina Trophy for the leagues top goalie and Hart Trophy for most valuable player  finished with 31 saves against a steady stream of work.

The Hurricanes power-play struggles have been going for two months, with coach Rod BrindAmour preaching the importance of execution more than any major changes to what had been one of the leagues top-10 units to that point. But things just hadn't improved, with Carolina coming into this game converting on just 9 of 89 opportunities (10.1%) since late March.

Yet after an 0 for 9 start in the series, the Hurricanes finally broke through with quick and crisp puck movement. Rookie Seth Jarvis zipped the puck to Teravainen for the left-side putaway to beat Shesterkin at 9:47 of the second for the 2-1 lead, marking Carolinas first goal with the man advantage since the final minutes of Game 6 in the first-round series win against Boston.

Carolinas first goal came on special teams, too, though this on a perfectly executed shorthanded rush off a turnover by Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba. Jordan Staal carried the puck on the left side until Rangers defenseman KAndre Miller laid out to stop a pass, but Staal lifted the puck off the ice and over Miller's legs to a charging-in Trocheck on the right side for the 1-0 lead at 12:57 of the first.

LONG RUN

Carolina's seven-game home winning streak is the longest in a postseason since Chicago won its first seven games in 2014, a run that ended in the conference finals.

Carolinas seven-game home streak is the longest in franchise history for a single postseason.

SIREN SOUNDERS

Retired American soccer great Clint Dempsey sounded the pregame storm warning siren for the Hurricanes to take the ice.

NASCAR driver Harrison Burton sounded the siren for the first intermission, followed by North Carolina State football coach Dave Doeren  whose Wolfpack play across the parking lot from PNC Arena in Carter-Finley Stadium  for the second intermission.