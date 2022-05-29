Rangers force Game 7 vs. 'Canes

NEW YORK  Filip Chytil scored twice in the second period, and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Saturday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their second-round playoff series.

Tyler Motte and Mika Zibanejad scored in the first period to get New York started, Artemi Panarin tallied in the third and Adam Fox had two assists to help the Rangers set a franchise record with their sixth straight home win this postseason.

Igor Shesterkin stopped 37 shots for New York, which has not lost at home since a three-OT defeat to Pittsburgh in Game 1 of the first round.

The Rangers won their fourth straight elimination game, including Games 5, 6 and 7 against the Penguins.

Brady Skjei had a goal and an assist, and Vincent Trochek also scored for the Hurricanes. Carolina fell to 0-6 on the road this postseason  becoming the first team in NHL history to lose its first six road games in a postseason  to go along with a 7-0 mark at home.

Antti Raanta was pulled after giving up three goals on 13 shots. Pyotr Kochetkov came on and finished with 10 saves.

Game 7 is in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Monday night. The winner will open the Eastern Conference finals at home against Tampa Bay on Wednesday night.

After the first five games of the series were dominated by strong defensive play, the offenses broke out in this one with both teams scoring multiple goals in the same game for the first time.

Leading 4-2, the Rangers had a 5-on-3 power play for nearly a minute early in the third period. Panarin made it 5-2 when he got a pass from Chris Kreider between the circles and fired a shot past Kochetkov at 7:43. It was his first since the series winner in overtime of Game 7 of the first round against Pittsburgh.