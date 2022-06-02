Oilers, Avs look to find defense

DENVER  Colorado goaltender Darcy Kuemper remains questionable for Game 2. Same with Edmontons Mike Smith.

Same with the defense in front of them, for that matter.

To put it kindly, the D for the Avalanche and Oilers was shaky in Game 1 of a Western Conference final, which the Avs won 8-6, that produced 14 goals and 84 shots. It was the highest-scoring conference finals game in 37 years.

There could be more fireworks in store tonight. Thats just the by-product of the fast-paced style both teams like to play even if it may come at a cost on the other end.

I would expect it to tighten up because Im sure theyre feeling the same way, Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. Youre not going to win a lot of playoff games when you give up six or seven.

Bednar had no status update on Kuemper, who left in the second period with what the team said was an upper-body injury. Bednar wouldnt specify if Kuempers injury had anything to do with the stick that went through his mask and caught him near the eye during the Nashville series. Kuemper allowed three goals on 16 shots before departing.

There are goaltender quandaries on Edmontons side, too. Smith was taken out in the second period after allowing six goals on 25 shots. Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft was noncommittal about his net situation Wednesday. Smith also was yanked during a 9-6 loss in Game 1 at Calgary in the second round, only to respond with four straight wins.

The series deficit doesnt bother them. Theyve dropped the opening game each round of the playoffs.

Game 1s havent been our thing, for sure, theres no question about that, Nugent-Hopkins said.

The Oilers took comfort in the fact that despite being down 7-3, they rallied and were back in it until Gabriel Landeskogs late empty-net goal. One thing they want to do  put playmaker Cale Makar and the rest of the Avalanche defense on the defense.

Edmonton at least can always rely on Connor McDavid, who now has 29 points in 13 postseason games. His entire line had a big night  Leon Draisaitl had two assists (28 postseason points) and Evander Kane added an assist and his league-leading 13th goal of the postseason.