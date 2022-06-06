Lightning comes back to cut into Rangers' lead

TAMPA, Fla. – Just when it appeared the New York Rangers might be ready to push Tampa Bay to the brink of elimination, the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning showed they were nowhere near finished.

Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos scored to wipe out a two-goal deficit, and Ondrej Palat finished a dramatic comeback with the 10th winning playoff goal of his career Sunday in a 3-2 victory that cut the Rangers' lead in the Eastern Conference final to 2-1.

“We've been in spots like this,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “A big thing for us was, we felt we had a recipe, we just had to stay with it. I think there were times in the series where we've tried to manufacture things that weren't there that put us on our heels, gave up opportunities. Whether it was a break, whatever it was, we weren't in sync.”

Palat scored with 42 seconds left, off a nifty back pass from Kucherov, to cap a rally that began after Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider scored power-play goals in a span of just over two minutes to put the Rangers up 2-0 in the second period.

Facing the prospect of falling behind 3-0 in a series that began with a pair of losses on the road, the Lightning fought back with Kucherov scoring on the power play in the second period and Stamkos blistering a shot past goalie Igor Shesterkin from the left circle early in the third.

“We were down 2-0, and I don't want to sit here and say we didn't deserve to be down 2-0 because their power play has been great. .... But our 5-on-5 game I liked, and so we just needed to stick with that and stay out of the box,” Cooper said.

“I think in maybe years past – three, four years ago – maybe panic would've set in at some point, but not with this group. The power play got us going, and then we took off from there. But no question the 'been there before' has really helped our mindset in games.”

Kucherov had a goal and two assists.

Stamkos had a multi-point game, too, with a goal and an assist. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 28 shots after being outplayed by Shesterkin in Games 1 and 2.

“They were the better team tonight overall,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. “It went right down to the wire and had a chance to win late. ... Disappointing ,but we'll move on and get ready for the next one.”

Game 4 is Tuesday night, with Tampa Bay looking to even the best-of-seven series and New York still in a position to move within one victory of its first trip to the Stanley Cup Final since 2014.