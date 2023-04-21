CHICAGO – Drew Smyly and Yan Gomes tumbled to the grass under a sunny sky at a picturesque Wrigley Field. Reclining on his side for one brief moment, Smyly grinned.
It was over, but it was a really fun afternoon for the Chicago Cubs.
Smyly lost his bid for a perfect game when he collided with his catcher while trying to field an eighth-inning dribbler that went for an infield single in a 13-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.
“That’s a tough way to end it,” Smyly said. “You feel like you’re really close.”
Nico Hoerner, Cody Bellinger, Trey Mancini and Patrick Wisdom homered as Chicago won for the fifth time in six games. Hoerner finished with four hits and four RBIs, and Wisdom and Mancini each drove in three runs.
Leaning heavily on his fastball and curveball, Smyly (2-1) struck out 10 and walked none in 72/3 innings. He threw 68 of his season-high 103 pitches for strikes.
“Amazing performance,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “That was fun to watch.”
David Peralta accounted for Los Angeles’ only baserunner against Smyly on a 32.9 mph leadoff bouncer in the eighth that trickled between third base and the mound. Smyly and Gomes each went for the grounder, and the catcher tumbled over the pitcher as the left-hander picked up the ball.
“It just came to the point where both of us wanted it. He got to it before I did,” Gomes said while wearing a Northwestern University football helmet with a Cubs emblem on one side. “I’m not as quick as I used to be trying to jump out of the way and I just ended up riding him and becoming a cool picture.”
Smyly was checked by Ross and an athletic trainer, but he stayed in the game. He retired Miguel Vargas on a popup to third and struck out James Outman before he was replaced by Jeremiah Estrada.
The 33-year-old Smyly received a thunderous ovation from the crowd of 30,381 as he made his way to the dugout.
PIRATES 4, REDS 2: At Pittsburgh, Connor Joe had three hits and reached base four times to back a strong start by Mitch Keller and lead Pittsburgh over Cincinnati for its fifth straight win.
At 14-7, the Pirates are off to their best start since 2002. Pittsburgh lost 101 games in 2021 and 100 last season.
Cincinnati has lost four in a row and is 5-12 since opening the season by winning two of three from the Pirates. The Reds have five runs and 22 hits during the losing streak – 19 singles and two doubles.
RAYS 8, WHITE SOX 7: At St. Petersburg, Florida, Christian Bethancourt hit a leadoff homer in the ninth and Brandon Lowe followed with a walk-off two-run shot off Reynaldo López to lead Tampa Bay to its third straight victory.
Harold Ramírez had a two-run homer off Michael Kopech during a four-run first for the Rays, who matched the 2019 Seattle Mariners as the only teams since 1901 to homer in each of their first 20 games.
Chicago lead 7-4 in the fourth after Eloy Jiménez hit his first home run this year, but Chicago couldn’t hold the lead and lost for the seventh time in nine games.
ORIOLES 2, TIGERS 1: At Baltimore, Adam Frazier hit a run-scoring grounder in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Baltimore its fourth straight victory.
With the Tigers down to their last strike in the ninth, Javier Báez hit a tying single off Orioles closer Félix Bautista (2-1), snapping a 34-inning scoreless streak by Baltimore pitchers. The Orioles immediately answered.
Ryan Mountcastle hit a one-out single off Jason Foley (0-1), then went to third on a single by Anthony Santander. Frazier followed with a soft grounder to the right side, and first baseman Spencer Torkelson’s throw home was not in time to get Mountcastle.
MARLINS AT GUARDIANS, ppd.: At Cleveland, the series opener was postponed by wet weather and was rescheduled for today as part of a doubleheader starting at 3:10 p.m.