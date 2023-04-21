SUNRISE, Fla. – Taylor Hall had a goal and an assist, Linus Ullmark stopped 28 shots and the Boston Bruins topped the Florida Panthers 4-2 in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Friday night.
Charlie Coyle, David Pastrnak and Nick Foligno also had goals for Boston, which reclaimed home-ice advantage and took a 2-1 lead in the series. Dmitry Orlov had a pair of long outlet passes that became assists for the Bruins.
Alex Lyon stopped 23 of 26 shots for Florida, the Pastrnak goal with 11:28 remaining chasing him and having Florida send in Sergei Bobrovsky. And that suggests the Panthers have a big decision to make on a starting netminder before Game 4 in Sunrise on Sunday afternoon.
Gustav Forsling and Sam Reinhart had goals for Florida, which didn’t get anything past Ullmark until 5:19 remained. Boston improved to 50-3-0 this season when allowing no more than two goals.
The Bruins were again without captain Patrice Bergeron, out with an upper-body injury. He won’t play in Game 4 either, with the Bruins believing he will be ready to play when the series returns to Boston for Game 5 next week.
Florida is built to let shots fly. There have been three teams in NHL history to take more than 3,000 shots in a season – the 1970-71 Bruins are one of them, and the other two are the 2021-22 Panthers, and the 2022-23 Panthers.
The Bruins held Florida to four shots in the second period – matching the Panthers’ fourth-lowest total for any of their 254 periods this season to that point.
And while completely clamping down on the defensive end, Boston turned a 1-0 lead into a 2-0 edge.
Marchand sent a wobbling puck toward the net from the right point, and Coyle – positioned in front of the net – chopped down at it as it sailed toward the goal.
The puck bounced off the ice and past Lyon at exactly 6:00 of the second.
ISLANDERS 5, HURRICANES 1: At Elmont, New York, Kyle Palmieri and Matt Martin scored 44 seconds apart late in the third period and New York cut its first-round series deficit to 2-1.
Casey Cizikas, Scott Mayfield and Anders Lee also scored as New York got four goals in a 2:18 span late – the fastest four goals in Stanley Cup playoff history – to pull away. Ilya Sorokin stopped 30 shots for the Islanders, who had a pair of one-goal losses in the first two games at Carolina.
Jesper Fast scored for the Hurricanes and Antti Raanta finished with 32 saves.
Game 4 is back at the UBS Arena on Sunday.