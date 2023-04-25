NEW YORK – Jonas Siegenthaler scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, Akira Schmid had 22 saves in another shutdown start and the New Jersey Devils beat the New York Rangers 3-1 Monday night to even their first-round playoff series at two games apiece.
Jack Hughes and Ondrej Palat also scored for New Jersey, which got its second straight tight win at Madison Square Garden after a pair of lopsided losses at home.
Vincent Trocheck scored for the Rangers, and Igor Shesterkin stopped 20 shots. New York has totaled just two goals in the last two games after scoring five each in the first two.
Game 5 is at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Thursday night, with Game 6 back at MSG on Saturday night.
Schmid, making his second straight start after Vitek Vanecek allowed nine goals on 52 shots in the first two games, was sensational again for the Devils. The 22-year-old has given up just two goals on 58 shots the last two games.
He had 10 saves in the first period, six in the second and six in the third of this one.
Trocheck tied the score at 1 at 1:42 of the third as he scored in front off a rebound of Chris Kreider’s backhand attempt off a pass from Patrick Kane. It was Trocheck’s first of the series and ninth career playoff goal.
Siegenthaler regained the lead for New Jersey at 8:22 as he got a cross-ice pass from Nico Hischier and fired a shot from the left circle that went under Shesterkin’s glove and in off the right post.
Less than 30 seconds later, Hischier slid into the Rangers’ goalie on a driving attempt. Both players were down briefly before getting up.
The Rangers pulled Shesterkin for an extra skater with 2 minutes remaining, but Palat sealed the Devils’ win with an empty-netter with 26 seconds remaining.
MAPLE LEAFS 5, LIGHTNING 4: In Tampa, Florida, Toronto wiped out a three-goal deficit in the third period, then beat Tampa Bay on Alexander Kerfoot’s power-play goal at 4:14 of overtime to take a commanding 3-1 series lead in their first-round matchup.
Alex Killorn scored twice in helping the Lightning build a 4-1 lead that the Maple Leafs erased with three goals – two by Auston Matthews – in a span of 6 minutes, 20 seconds. Morgan Rielly’s second goal of the series tied it 4-all at 16:04 of the third period. Kerfoot redirected Mark Giordano’s shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy to win it.
It was the second time in three nights Toronto rallied late to force overtime.
Mikhail Sergachev and Steven Stamkos also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 32 shots.