BUFFALO, N.Y. – Tage Thompson had three goals and three assists for a career-high six points to lead the Buffalo Sabres to an 8-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night.
Rasmus Dahlin, Jack Quinn, Dylan Cozens, Jeff Skinner and Rasmus Asplund also scored for the Sabres, who won for the sixth time in nine games. Eric Comrie had 15 saves.
Buffalo had its highest scoring output since a nine-goal effort against Ottawa on Nov. 3, 2018.
“It’s fun watching the guys working for it,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “We’re trying to convince all of our guys to score some of the ugly ones and the pretty ones will just fall in there. We’ve been guilty of trying to pass the puck into the net.
“We got more direct.”
Dylan Larkin, Olli Maatta and David Perron scored for the Red Wings, who have lost three of their last four games. Alex Nedeljkovic finished with 38 saves.
“We didn’t show up and they showed up,” Larkin said. “No matter what level of hockey you play, you don’t show up it’s going to be embarrassing.”
Thompson is quickly building off a breakout campaign last season, when he had a career-high 38 goals. The forward has six goals and six assists in nine games this season.
“He’s a guy who can sort of take over a game and dominate,” Skinner said. “He did that.”
Thompson opened the scoring on a blast from the left circle with 3:08 remaining in the first period. Jeff Skinner set up Thompson’s one-timer with a cross-ice pass.
Maatta tied it 1:26 into the second period on a one-timer from the slot.
Quinn put Buffalo ahead four minutes later on a quick shot just under the crossbar following a nice setup by Thompson.
Skinner made it 3-1 with his 300th career goal after Thompson found him all alone in front of Detroit’s net.
Thompson picked up his second of the evening on the power play with 1:30 left in the second.
The Sabres then scored four times in a 6 1/2-minute stretch to pull away.
Thompson picked up the hat trick with 4:02 remaining on another highlight-reel effort, maneuvering his way around defenseman Gustav Lindstrom and then Nedeljkovic.
HURRICANES 3, CAPITALS 2: In Raleigh, North Carolina, Andrei Svechnikov scored the winning goal in a shootout after tying the game in the second period, and Carolina defeated Washington.
Stefan Noesen also scored for Carolina in regulation. Martin Necas had two assists, and Frederik Andersen made 18 saves.
Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome scored in regulation for the Capitals. Darcy Kuemper stopped 33 shots.