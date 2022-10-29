DETROIT – Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak.
Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie for Detroit.
Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period.
Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gustavsson before tumbling into the netminder.
Raymond has five goals in three career games against Minnesota.
Kirill Kaprizov opened the scoring for the Wild at 1:28 of the first period on the second shot of the game.
Breaking in on a 2-on-1, Karpizov used Jared Spurgeon as a decoy and snapped a high wrist shot under the crossbar behind Husso.
Raymond tied it with 3:09 left in the first. He fired a wrist shot from the bottom edge of the right faceoff circle past Gustavsson on the blocker side.
Husso improved to 3-1-1. Gustavsson made 23 saves in dropping to 0-3.
The Wild lost in regulation for the first time their five-game trip. Minnesota is 2-1-1 on the trip.
After opening the season with back-to-back wins, Detroit went 1-2-2 in the five games prior to Saturday.
Both right wing Givani Smith and defenseman Jordan Oesterle made their season debuts for Detroit. Smith was recalled earlier in the day from the Grand Rapids of the AHL.
SABRES 4, BLACKHAWKS 3, OT: At Buffalo, New York, Victor Olofsson scored twice, including in overtime, and Buffalo defeated Chicago.
Olofsson got his sixth of the season 36 seconds into overtime. He hit a slap shot from the right circle off a pass from Tage Thompson.
Buffalo had dropped two in a row. The Sabres trailed 3-1 after two periods, but Thompson scored twice in the third. Craig Anderson made 23 saves.
Olofsson opened the scoring in the first with a power-play slap shot from the slot.
But the Blackhawks responded with three straight goals.
Jason Dickinson, Sam Lafferty and Taylor Raddysh scored for Chicago.
Arvid Soderblom made 41 saves in his season debut.
Thompson, who led the Sabres with 38 goals last season, entered with one goal, but he crashed the Chicago net twice while erasing its two-goal lead.
Thompson’s first goal came off a rebound of a shot by Kyle Okposo at 11:55 of the third. He tied it when he tapped in a pass from Jeff Skinner to the left of Soderblom with 3:13 left.