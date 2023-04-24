SUNRISE, Fla. – Linus Ullmark stopped 41 shots before leaving the game with 3:11 remaining after drawing a misconduct penalty – he wanted to fight Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk as the highlight of a late-game scrum – and the Boston Bruins beat the Florida Panthers 6-2 on Sunday to move one game away from the second round of the playoffs.
“I love it,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said of his goalie. “He’s all in.”
Taylor Hall had two goals and two assists, Jake DeBrusk scored twice, and the Bruins took a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference first-round series – with a chance to advance coming in Boston on Wednesday.
Brad Marchand and Tyler Bertuzzi also had goals for the Bruins.
But the talk of the locker room was Ullmark, for good reason.
“Tkachuk’s kind of doing a lot of things to try and get under our skin but for the most part, we’re doing a great job of keeping it between the whistles, and I’m proud of our group for doing so,” Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo said. “But at times, you’ve got to show a little passion and push back.”
Hall put it away with 3:36 left, getting behind Florida’s defense and beating Sergei Bobrovsky easily for a 5-2 edge that sent Panthers fans to the exits – possibly for the last time this season.
All Boston needs to do now is avoid a three-game losing streak to reach the second round for the fifth time in the past six seasons.
The Bruins dropped three in a row only once all season. Sunday’s win was Boston’s 68th of the season; only 10 teams, including playoffs, have ever won more in a single season.
HURRICANES 5, ISLANDERS 2: At Elmont, New York, Seth Jarvis scored twice and Carolina snapped an eight-game postseason road losing streak to go up 3-1 and push New York to the brink of elimination.
Sebastian Aho added a goal and two assists and Antti Raanta made 27 saves in helping the Canes win on the road for the first time in the playoffs since the second round in 2021.
Game 5 will be Tuesday night in Raleigh, North Carolina.
STARS 3, WILD 2: At St. Paul, Minnesota, Tyler Seguin scored two power-play goals and Jake Oettinger made 33 saves in a brilliant show in his home state to help Dallas bounce back from a lopsided loss and beat Minnesota in Game 4 on Sunday night to even their first-round series.
Evgenii Dadonov gave the Stars a two-score lead early in the third period just eight seconds after escaping the penalty box, his third goal of the series. John Klingberg scored for the Wild less than three minutes later against his former team right after a goal-line block on the other end.
Game 5 will be Tuesday night in Dallas.