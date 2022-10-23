DETROIT – Dominik Kubalik had a goal and two assists as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Sunday.
Dylan Larkin, David Perron, Joe Veleno and Elmer Soderblom also scored to help Detroit improve to 3-0-2. Ville Husso had 32 saves to improve to 4-0-0 in his career against Anaheim.
“I thought we had a good start,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. “Ville (was) really good in the second when they had a little push. Tonight is the night we call this in the profession an assistant coach win because of special teams. They were dynamite. Huge credit to what we’re trying to do in special teams. We had a good night tonight.”
The Red Wings have points in each of their first five games for the first time since 2011-12, when they started 5-0-0.
Trevor Zegras scored for Anaheim and John Gibson finished with 36 saves.
“You can’t win in this game with just your goalie and three players playing well,” Ducks coach Dallas Eakins said. “You’ve got to have all 18 skaters and your (goalie) going every night if you are consistently going to be on the right side of the score.”
The Ducks are 0-4-1 since a season-opening 5-4 overtime win at home against Seattle on Oct. 12. They’ve been outscored 23-9 during their skid.
“The last two or three games, if we’re a little better on special teams, we’re right in the game,” Ducks center Ryan Strome said. “That’s how you win games in the NHL and we’re not doing it on either side of the puck.”
Larkin snapped a rebound past Gibson for a power-play goal at 2:02 of the first. It was his 150th career goal.
BLUE JACKETS 5, RANGERS 1: At New York, defensemen Zach Werenski and Andrew Peeke scored, and Daniil Tarasov made 30 saves for his first NHL win for Columbus.
Yegor Chinakhov, Eric Robinson and Kent Johnson also scored for the Blue Jackets who won for the first time in three road games. Liam Foudy and Jack Roslovic each had two assists.
Artemi Panarin scored to give him a point in each of the Rangers’ six games this season and Jaroslav Halak had 16 saves to fall to 0-2-0. New York lost its second straight at home after an overtime loss to San Jose on Thursday night. 5 p.m.
BLACKHAWKS 5, KRAKEN 4: At Chicago, Jason Dickinson and Tyler Johnson scored 13 seconds apart late in the third period, and Chicago earned its third straight win.
Max Domi and Jujhar Khaira also scored for Chicago (3-2-0), which trailed 2-0 midway through the first period and 4-3 going into the third. The Blackhawks also erased a two-goal deficit in their previous two wins.
Late comebacks aren’t exactly first-year coach Luke Richardson’s favored approach for his rebuilding team, but he’ll gladly take this one.
“But I just mentioned to them after the game that we dodged a bullet for sure.”