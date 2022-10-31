CHICAGO – Frederik Gaudreau scored on a backhander in the third round of a shootout to give the Minnesota Wild a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night.
Kirill Kaprizov scored for the Wild in the second round. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped Chicago’s Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane in the shootout to help give Minnesota coach Dean Evason his 100th NHL victory.
Matt Boldy scored twice in regulation for Minnesota and rookie Mason Shaw had his first NHL goal.
Fleury finished with 23 saves.
Jake McCabe, Andreas Athanasiou and Toews scored for Chicago in regulation.
Minnesota had the only shots in overtime, with Chicago goalie Alex Stalock stopping Joel Eriksson Ek with a brilliant toe save on the doorstop. Stalock stopped 32 shots.
Minnesota forward Ryan Hartman was injured in a scuffle with Jarred Tinordi in the second period, and didn’t play the final 34 minutes. He went off favoring his right shoulder.
The Wild called it an upper-body injury.
The Blackhawks announced Sunday that X-rays on Seth Jones confirmed that the defenseman has a broken right thumb and will be out three to four weeks. Jones suffered the injury Saturday night when he blocked a hard shot by Buffalo’s Jeff Skinner in a 4-3 loss to the Sabres.
DEVILS 7, BLUE JACKETS 1: At Newark, New Jersey, Fabian Zetterland scored late in the first period, Nico Hischier and defenseman Ryan Graves scored 33 seconds apart early in the second and Vitek Vanecek made 20 saves as surging New Jersey routed Columbus.
Defensemen John Marino and Jonas Siegenthaler, Jesper Bratt and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey. Vanecek won his third straight.
The Devils bombarded the Blue Jackets with 53 shots and won for the sixth time in seven games after losing twice to start the season.
Columbus lost its third in a row and is 3-7-0 to start the season, last in the Metropolitan Division.
“This one is on me,’’ Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said. ”We’ve got to get back to the root of this team.
“This one is solely on me. I have to get them better prepared.”
Zetterlund opened the scoring with about seven minutes left in the first with a rocket past Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins for his first of the season. Hischier drew the assist.
The Devils dominated the first, outshooting the visitors 20-5. Hischier made it 2-0 at 3:22 of the second with an unassisted goal to give him four goals and five assists in eight games this season.
Defenseman Ryan Graves netted his first of the season at 3:55, with assists from Jack Hughes and Bratt.
It extended Bratt’s season-opening points streak to nine games. And Hughes, who scored the lone goal in Friday’s 1-0 home win over the Avalanche, now has three goals and five assists.
The crowd at Prudential Center booed Columbus’ Johnny Gaudreau, a New Jersey native who spurned the Devils as a free agent last summer, every time he touched the puck.