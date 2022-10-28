BOSTON – Thursday’s game against Boston was the Red Wings’ first real test against a legitimate Stanley Cup contender.
If one regular season game can show anything, it showed the Wings still have work to do, losing 5-1 to the Bruins.
It was the second consecutive loss for the Wings (3-2-2), who opened the season five games without a regulation-time loss.
The game turned early in the third period. The Wings only trailed 2-1 after two periods, thanks to Adam Erne’s late second period goal, but the Bruins scored three goals in a span of 1 minute, 39 seconds to make it 5-1.
The Red Wings were coming off a subpar game Tuesday, an ugly 6-2 home loss to New Jersey and had yet to face one of the NHL’s elite teams.
Boston forward Brad Marchand, making his season debut after offseason hip surgery, scored two power-play goals and had an assist.
Charlie Coyle, Craig Smith and David Pastrnak (power play) added goals for the Bruins, who improved to 6-0 at home.
It was Marchand (power play), Smith and Pastrnak (power play) who supplied the third period surge against under-siege goaltender Ville Husso (27 saves) that turned the game around.
For now, Boston plans to rest Marchand on the second night of back-to-back games. That includes tonight’s matchup in Columbus.
FLYERS 4, PANTHERS 3: At Philadelphia, Joel Farabee had a goal and an assist, and Carter Hart made 47 saves as Philadelphia defeated Florida.
Tony DeAngelo, Scott Laughton and Zack MacEwen also scored for the rebuilding Flyers, who are off to a surprising 5-2 start.
Gustav Forsling, Josh Mahura and Brandon Montour had goals for the Panthers.
Philadelphia turned the game with the only two goals of the second period to go in front 4-2.
MacEwen’s deflection of Nick Seeler’s long wrist shot midway through the period made it 3-2, and the Flyers went up two 72 seconds later when Farabee shot high over Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky from close range after Kevin Hayes’ pass from behind the net. Hayes just missed on a breakaway chance moments earlier, but he stayed with the puck to get his team-best eighth assist of the season.
Hayes and Travis Konecny were benched by first-year coach John Tortorella in the third period of the Flyers’ last game, a 3-0 home loss Sunday to San Jose. Both responded in a big way against Florida.