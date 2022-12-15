WASHINGTON – Coach Peter DeBoer told his Dallas Stars that Washington Capitals players were going to jump off the bench to celebrate the next two goals Alex Ovechkin scored. His goalie took that to heart.
Jake Oettinger made a season-high 45 saves to backstop the Stars to a 2-1 comeback victory over the Capitals on Thursday night, denying Ovechkin another milestone goal. Ovechkin will have to wait for No. 801, which would match Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career list.
“Obviously I don’t want that to happen — not against us,” Oettinger said. “They can do that stuff another night. It’s always fun playing one of the best to ever do it, and it was a fun challenge and we stepped up.”
Oettinger was Dallas’ best player in turning aside five shots from Ovechkin and plenty of other quality scoring chances when Washington tilted the ice in his direction. Captain Jamie Benn tied it early in the third period, and defenseman Colin Miller scored the go-ahead goal on a fluky carom less than 90 seconds later to help the Stars win for the fourth time in five games.
“He played an incredible game, gave us a chance to win and probably should be all three stars tonight,” Benn said of Oettinger. “Nothing’s really too big for him. I’m sure there was some pressure on him tonight, obviously, with Ovi’s chase there. He did an unbelievable job.”
Washington’s winning streak ended at five, and Ovechkin’s run of four consecutive games with a goal came to an end.
“We’re trying to win games here,” Capitals winger T.J. Oshie said. “Ovi’s gonna do it and we’re all going to be the first ones that congratulate him and be super, super proud of him, but we’re also in a little bit of a hole here. So, we’ll take care of his business and as a team we’ve got to focus on getting more wins here.”
Ovechkin did get on the score sheet, setting up Conor Sheary’s goal in the second period for his 645th assist. That pulled Ovechkin even with a different Hockey Hall of Famer, Bobby Orr, for 70th all-time in assists.
LIGHTNING 4, BLUE JACKERS 1: In Tampa, Florida, Brayden Point extended his goal streak to five games, backup Brian Elliott made 24 saves in his seventh straight win, and Tampa Bay beat Columbus.
Brandon Hagel had two goals for Tampa Bay, and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare also scored. Nikita Kucherov had three assists in his second consecutive game.
Tampa Bay closed out a 5-1 homestand.
“It was a good homestand,” coach Jon Cooper said. “The defensive side of things we got much better at as things went on. ... Now we have four division teams in a week right before Christmas. A big trip for us before the break.”
Columbus’ Daniil Tarasov stopped 25 shots. Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets.