When MyKayla Skinner was growing up, her favorite gymnast was Shawn Johnson, who won four medals at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.
But Skinner didn’t get to meet Johnson – or other Olympic stars – until she was already well down the road to her own Olympic experience.
“I met her for the first time when I was at national team training camp,” Skinner said. “She was an elite, going the Olympics route, and that was when I first started elite gymnastics. I didn’t get to meet her until I was actually in her footsteps.”
One of the fun parts of the MyKayla Skinner Never Give Up Invitational, which started Friday at Grand Wayne Convention Center, is that the 900 or so gymnasts competing in Fort Wayne this weekend will get to say they first rubbed shoulders with an Olympian early in their gymnastics career.
The event, which offers competition for gymnasts in levels 1 through 10, is held in the large conference room decorated with plenty of pink, purple and blue balloons. Skinner, who was an alternate for the 2016 Olympic team and won a silver medal on the vault at the Tokyo Games, will be on hand all weekend, taking photos, answering questions and offering encouragement throughout.
“It’s kind of weird, but they always ask my favorite color. And then my favorite event, which is floor,” Skinner said while discussing the types of questions she gets from young gymnasts. “And then a lot will ask, ‘What are the Olympics like? What was your favorite event at the Olympics.’ And it’s really cute to see the itty-bitties, who might not really know what the Olympics are, so they’ll ask, ‘Who are you? What level are you?’ ”
The name of the meet refers to Skinner’s own unlikely trip to the Tokyo Games: She got COVID and was hospitalized with pneumonia in January 2021 and wasn’t sure if she’d recover in time before the Olympic team was selected. She was picked as an event specialist, a move that surprised her, and she was able to take part in the vault finals after Simone Biles withdrew.
This is the second of three meets Skinner is holding this season. The first was in Salt Lake City, where Skinner competed at the University of Utah and now lives, and the last will be held in Richmond, Virginia. Although Skinner retired after the Tokyo Olympics, she said watching these meets brings back some of the good memories from her gymnastics career.
“But honestly it’s been so great. It takes me back to those moments when I was their age, struggling and trying to get through it and having challenges. All that stress and anxiety. And it’s just the beginning of their gymnastics journey,” Skinner said. ”When we were in Salt Lake, there were two girls who had my floor music, my Olympic floor routine music and my college music. And I started crying and getting so emotional. It’s so fun when they girls have your floor music and it’s bringing back Olympic memories.”