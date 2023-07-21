Fort Wayne FC coach Mike Avery expected the intensity level to increase as his club entered the USL League Two postseason for the first time. And the four-time national champion Flint City Bucks delivered as the clubs battled through 90 minutes of regulation and two 15-minute overtime sessions before a headed goal on a corner kick in the 120th minute lifted Flint City, champions of the Great Lakes Division, to a 3-2 victory Friday night at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium in a USL2 Central Conference quarterfinal.
With the win, Flint City (11-1-1) advanced to Sunday’s conference semifinal to play Chicago City SC, a 5-1 winner over Cleveland Force SC in Friday’s other first-round matchup. Valley Division champion Fort Wayne FC finished its campaign with a 10-1-2 record.
“There’s a really sad group of guys because they gave literally everything that they had tonight, as they did all year long,” Fort Wayne coach Mike Avery said. “It was a great game, it was really excited. I was so proud of our resolve and to keep coming back, and then to really push the issue.”
Fort Wayne twice battled back from deficits to ultimately force overtime. After the Bucks took the lead in the 12th minute, Gijs Hovius’ shot from distance in the 31st tied the contest at 1-1.
Flint looked to take control of just before halftime, when Johnathan Robinson’s curving blast from the top corner of the penalty area found the back corner of the net, giving the Bucks a 2-1 lead at halftime.
That lead would stand until the 65th minute, when Sean Karani dribbled through the penalty box and past three defenders before positing the ball past the Flint keeper to tie the match at 2, sending the 3,000 or so fans that filled the west bleachers at D’Arcy Stadium into a frenzy.
“Does Fort Wayne FC belong in this kind of level of a game? Absolutely,” Avery said. “I thought we proved that pretty clearly tonight.
“It’s been a pretty quick rise. I think we’ve clearly established ourselves as one of the better teams in the country.”
Shaf Wilson made two huge saves in the first extra session, deflecting a shot off the crossbar then making a save from point-blank range two minutes apart to keep the match tied.
CHICAGO CITY SC 5, CLEVELAND FORCE SC 1: In the first match Friday, AJ Franklin’s brace, with a goal coming in the early stages of both halves, propelled the Heartland Division champions to Sunday’s USL2 Central Conference semifinal in dominant fashion.
“It would have been nice to close the game off in the first 45 and get some changes in, but you can’t complain about five,” Chicago City coach Charlie Latshaw III said. “It would have been nice to save some legs, but we’ll take it.”
Despite three division winners getting assigned to the Fort Wayne half of the Central Conference bracket, Latshaw II expressed his satisfaction with his club returning to the Summit City for the second time this season. Chicago City claimed a 2-1 victory over Fort Wayne FC in a friendly on May 16.
“It’s a great facility and a great venue,” Latshaw III said. “The fan base is excellent, and the staff was really supportive of whatever teams were coming (to Fort Wayne). We’re really happy we got to come here instead of somewhere else.”
Sydney Warner scored in the 69th minute for Chicago City (12-1) and Jesse Anamoo added tallies in the 86th minute and again in second-half stoppage time. Fort Wayne continued to serve as a city of horrors for the Force (5-4-4), the runners-up out of the Valley Division, falling to 0-3 all time in the Summit City with an aggregate score of 12-1 in those three matches.