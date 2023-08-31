Parker Rutherford, a goalie from Fort Wayne, has signed to play for the Blue Ridge Bobcats, a new team in Wytheville, Virginia, that will skate in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, a low-A level league.
Rutherford, 25, spent the last four years playing for Robert Morris in the American Collegiate Athletic Association. The Snider graduate was 14-3-1 with a .926 save percentage last season.
“Parker is coming out of Robert Morris University, where he’s been a wall for them over the last four years. I’ve talked to a few coaches from the ACHA and they’ve told me he’s been outstanding. I actually watched one of his games last season where he played against one of the best ACHA teams, the Liberty Flames, and he made 62 saves and allowed only one goal which is incredible,” Bobcats coach Vojtech Zemlicka said in a news release.
“He’s very quick in the net, he’s great at finding loose pucks and rebounds, he’s very calm and always finds a way to be in control of all situations on the ice.”
The Bobcats also have the rights to Fort Wayne’s Trevor Finch, who played 21 games last season for the Mississippi Sea Wolves. The forward, 25, had three goals and seven points, and he was acquired in an expansion draft this summer.