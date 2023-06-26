In the moments immediately after Fort Wayne FC’s 4-0 victory over Cleveland Force SC on Sunday at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium, the Three Rivers Regiment – some of the club’s most vocal and ardent supporters – started a slow, rhythmic chant from their usual seats in the south end of the grandstand.
As Fort Wayne’s players and reserves stepped off the field after post-match handshakes, they joined in the chant, clapping along to the ever-increasing pace of the beat.
That chant served as an acknowledgment of yet another milestone in a thoroughly dominant season to date in USL League Two’s Valley Division – “Playoffs! Playoffs!”
Indeed, with Fort Wayne’s third 4-0 win in eight days, the club, now 7-0-2 in division play, became just the second of the league’s 122 members to secure a berth in the 2023 USL2 national playoffs.
Knowing the club will enter the postseason with three division matches yet to play? A far cry from the club’s first season, a one-win affair that saw Fort Wayne finish in eighth place.
“It obviously shows the progression this club has made, and so I’m happy for everybody, the players, but also everyone behind the scenes,” said defender Reid Sproat, the only one who’s played all three seasons for Fort Wayne FC. “It’s a big step for the club.”
Sunday’s win extended a number of impressive streaks for Fort Wayne, now unbeaten in 16 division matches dating to 2022. Through five matches in June, Fort Wayne has yet to allow a single goal, with the shutout streak at 475 minutes.
In division play, Fort Wayne now stands tied with Nona FC for the best defense in USL2 at 0.33 goals per game allowed and just one of seven clubs remaining in USL2 without a loss.
“It’s great defense,” said goalkeeper Aurie Briscoe, who returned to the club Wednesday after earning a call-up to the Puerto Rico national team for Gold Cup qualifying, earning his sixth clean sheet of the season. “It’s not just (Shaf Wilson and I) in goal, it’s our entire defense and it’s our whole team’s mentality. If we lose the ball, we get right back on it.”
With the postseason secured, Fort Wayne’s magic number to clinch the division title stands at four points. Cleveland (3-3-3, 12 points) is second in the Valley Division, though Toledo Villa FC (3-2-2, 11 points) has played two fewer matches than both Cleveland and Fort Wayne and can finish with as many as 26 points. If Toledo loses Tuesday at FC Buffalo, Fort Wayne can clinch the division title with a win Wednesday at home against Dayton Dutch Lions FC.
Yet even with the decisive victory, coach Mike Avery thinks his club can reach another level in terms of play. Briscoe made a crucial save as part of a four-shot barrage late in the first half to keep Cleveland off the board. A miscue deep in the Fort Wayne end turned into a shot off the post, then a save by Briscoe, followed by another save by a diving defender, before the fourth shot sailed through the football uprights behind the goal.
“A lot of credit goes to (Cleveland) for the way they pressed and gave us a hard time, and I thought we could have been cleaner in certain moments and braver in certain moments, but if you’re going to get too grumpy over a 4-0 win, you have to really reevaluate some things,” Avery said. “But we do have a high standard. We don’t win (four) games in a row if you don’t hold yourself to a high standard.”
Gijs Hovius scored in the sixth minute and again in second-half stoppage time, giving him five on the season to tie Seth Antwi, whose 21st-minute blast put Fort Wayne up 2-0. Aleksandar Mihov scored on a penalty kick after getting taken down in the area in the 23rd minute.
Sebastian Chalbaud, previously tied for the team lead in goals with four before suffering an injury, returned as a second-half substitute.
“He’s an important player for us,” Avery said of Chalbaud.