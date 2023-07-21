Having seen firsthand Fort Wayne FC’s beginnings as a one-win club in its first season, defender Reid Sproat holds an appreciation for what faces the club in its first-ever playoff game.
Fort Wayne (10-0-2), champions of the USL League Two Valley Division kicks off at 7 p.m. today at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium against the Great Lakes Division champion Flint City Bucks (10-1-1) in the second match of a Central Conference quarterfinal doubleheader.
“The excitement’s coming, the pressure is coming, but pressure is a privilege at this point of the season,” Sproat said. “Every game we’re going to play in is going to mean something, so I think all the boys are ready. I think Flint’s going to be ready. It’s going to be a fun, fun, fun game.”
Two quarterfinal matchups will be held today as Heartland Division champion Chicago City SC (11-1-0) will open against Valley runner-up Cleveland Force SC (5-3-4) at 4 p.m. Today’s winners will then play in a conference semifinal on Sunday at 6 p.m.
In an effort to limit travel, USL2 officials placed three division champions in the Fort Wayne bracket, the only one of the league’s eight host sites to feature three champions. The other Central Conference host, the Des Moines Menace, sees three second-place clubs and just one division champion, the Thunder Bay Chill out of the Deep North Division.
And a quick review of the latest USL2 power rankings shows Chicago City, Flint and Fort Wayne ranked 1st, 2nd and 4th in the league. A loaded four-team quadrant, to be sure.
But for a club riding a 747-minute shutout streak against USL2 opponents into the playoffs after a league-best 0.25 goals allowed per match and finishing as one of just three clubs unbeaten in league play, coach Mike Avery quickly dismissed any potential head-scratching as a result of the playoff bracket.
“Sometimes we get caught up in a mindset of thinking about the opponent without considering, just for a second, the opponent has to think about us too,” Avery said. “We have to be a bit of a nightmare for an opponent coming in, especially on the road. If we can remember that about ourselves and just trust each other and play with excitement, not trepidation, we’re going to be in a good spot.”
Flint enters today’s matchup having missed the playoffs just three times in 26 seasons, Flint was the first club in USL2 to win four national championships. And with Chicago City potentially looming on Sunday, a club that won an early-season friendly against Fort Wayne FC at D’Arcy Stadium, a tough path exists for Fort Wayne in its first-ever postseason.
“At the end of the day, if we have a long-term goal of winning it all, you have to beat all the best teams in the country,” captain Alex Frank said. “It’s almost better to play a big team first at home in front of our crowd. We want to win it in the best way possible.”
Seeing the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge lit up in blue in support of the club’s playoff run isn’t lost on Avery either.
“If you can line up the five best teams in the country in a row and that’s what you have to do to win a championship, that’s what I want to do,” Avery said. “I want to win it, but I want to do it in a way that we really earned it.
“We’re living in a soccer city. We knew that before we started this project, but now we add to that and give that as a rallying point for the soccer community. I’m excited to go out and hopefully represent.”