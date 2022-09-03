DARLINGTON, S.C. – Austin Cindric has had more than six months to think about NASCAR’s playoffs. The rookie racer thinks he’s got a winning plan: maintain his steady, head-down approach when the 10-race postseason begins today at Darlington Raceway.
Cindric is among a group of four first-timers in the field of 16, along with Chase Briscoe, Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez. All are excited – and filled with questions about how things will unfold when the green flag waves for the Southern 500.
“I want to do my job. The only expectation I have is to have a team that all the resources and capability to do that,” said Cindric, who won the season-opening Daytona 500. “We’ve certainly delivered on a lot of occasions.”
Cindric will start 14th on the playoff grid. Chastain, with two wins and eight other top-five finishes, starts the playoffs in third behind regular-season champion Chase Elliott and No. 2 seed Joey Logano.
Defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is the fourth seed. Briscoe is seeded 12th and Suarez right behind in 13th.
Logano, who won the May race at Darlington, took the pole Saturday and will lead seven playoff racers on the grid. Christopher Bell was second, followed by William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Busch, Cindric and Larson.
Elliott will be the playoff racer farthest back in the field, starting 23rd.
Darlington starts the three-race opening round.
Chastain said his week has been “surprisingly normal” after all he’d heard about playoff anxiety.
“It’s wild. I thought there would be differences, I thought I would feel different or wake up and not be able to sleep,” Chastain said. “I’m really happy that it’s been a normal week.”
Suarez of Trackhouse Racing also has felt this was a regular week, no matter that a Cup Series trophy awaits at the end of the next 10 weeks.
“I think if we can stay calm, relax and continue to do exactly the same thing we’ve been doing the last few months, we’re going to be in good shape,” said Suarez, NASCAR’s first Mexican-born race winner.
The Southern 500 kicks off the three-race first round, which continues at Kansas and Bristol. The Darlington winner, as long as he’s in the playoffs, advances to round two among the final 12 competitors.
The second round consists of Texas, Talladega and the Charlotte Roval, after which the playoff field is cut to eight.
The top four after the third round of Las Vegas, Homestead-Miami and Martinsville advance to the playoff finale Nov. 6 at Phoenix.
XFINITY: Noah Gragson shot past Sheldon Creed on the final lap to defend his Xfinity Series victory at Darlington Raceway on Saturday night.
Gragson, tracking leader Creed, looked like his chance at victory might’ve slipped away when NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Larson took over second. But as Larson and Creed fought side-by-side, touching several times in the final laps, Gragson moved low around Creed, whose car had a flat tire and gave off sparks against the wall.
Gragson and his team climbed the fence in celebration of his fourth win this season.
Creed ended second, followed by A.J. Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier and Larson.
The race was red-flagged for 2 hours, 37 minutes after rain hit the track. It ended under the lights.
INDYCAR: Team Penske powered its way around Portland (Ore.) International Raceway on Saturday in a 1-2-3 qualifying sweep for the Grand Prix of Portland that poised the IndyCar championship leaders for a big swing against Chip Ganassi Racing in the title fight.
Scott McLaughlin won the pole – his third of the season – and picked up a point for that to help his long shot title chances. McLaughlin goes into today’s race ranked sixth in the standings, 53 points behind Penske teammate and IndyCar points leader Will Power.
“We know the rules. We’re Team Penske drivers,” McLaughlin said. “We know what we need to do when we get employed: When the team wins, we all win. And for me, until I’m mathematically out of it, I want to keep going hard and keep trying to win races.”
Josef Newgarden, who trails Power by three points with two races remaining in the IndyCar season, qualified second. But he’ll serve a six-spot grid penalty at the start of today’s race for an engine change.
All three Penske drivers are among the seven still mathematically eligible to win the title. The lead has changed hands seven times this season and the three points that separate Power and Newgarden is the closest margin with two races remaining since 2008.
The 43 points separating the top five drivers is the tightest title chase since 2003, when 41 points separated the top five.
FORMULA ONE: In Zandvoort, Netherlands, Max Verstappen used a brilliant final lap to take the pole for today’s Dutch Grand Prix just ahead of Charles Leclerc.
The Red Bull driver edged Leclerc’s Ferrari by just .021 second Saturday to huge roars from Verstappen’s Orange Army of fans.
But the session was interrupted earlier when a flare was thrown onto the track. Governing body FIA said the culprit was removed from the stands by security.
The widespread use of flares from Verstappen’s fans has been a concern at some races, particularly at the Red Bull Ring in Austria in July and at last weekend’s Belgian GP – both packed with Verstappen supporters.