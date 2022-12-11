INDIANAPOLIS – Cam Thomas scored a career-high 33 points, Patty Mills added 24 and the Brooklyn Nets won while resting their top seven scorers, rallying to beat the Indiana Pacers 136-133 on Saturday night.
Brooklyn won its third straight and for the sixth time in seven games, playing without All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and five more. And the Nets did it by outrebounding the Pacers 59-30 overall and 29-7 on the offensive end.
Tyrese Haliburton finished with 35 points, the most since he joined the Pacers in February, and nine assists. Six of Haliburton’s teammates also scored in double figures as they made 21 3s – two short of breaking the franchise’s single-game record, set against Brooklyn in October.
The Nets had to sweat out Andrew Nembhard’s 3 to force overtime at the buzzer before celebrating a win that came with only nine players in uniform. Somehow Brooklyn managed to keep it close and then turned it around after trailing 120-113 with 5:04 to play.
The Nets scored six straight to tie it and then used an 8-0 run to make it 128-122 with 1:49 left. The Pacers never recovered
Day’ron Sharpe had 20 points and 12 rebounds for Brooklyn.
CAVALIERS 110, THUNDER 102: At Cleveland, Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and Cleveland never trailed Saturday.
Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the NBA at 31.1 points per game, led Oklahoma City with 23.
BULLS 144, MAVERICKS 115: At Chicago, DeMar DeRozan had 28 points and nine rebounds and Chicago took advantage of NBA scoring leader Luka Doncic’s absence to rout Dallas.
Doncic, who sat out with a strained right quadriceps, had 33 points in a home loss Friday night.
Nikola Vucevic added 20 points and eight rebounds and Ayo Dosunmu had 17 points to help Chicago, which shot a season-high 63.5%, win its second straight.