CHICAGO – Matt McLain had a career-high four hits in his 12th big league game, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the slumping Chicago Cubs 8-5 on Sunday for a three-game series sweep.
Spencer Steer hit a two-run homer in Cincinnati’s fourth win in its last five games. Kevin Newman reached five times on two singles and three walks, and Nick Senzel had two hits and two RBI.
Cincinnati outscored Chicago 25-10 in its first three-game series sweep at Wrigley Field since August 2013. The Reds totaled 14 hits in the finale against their NL Central rival.
“Guys are just having great at-bats, not trying to do too much,” Reds manager David Bell said. “Staying on the ball, really just putting the good part of the bat on the ball and trusting the guys behind them.”
The Reds were good on the basepaths, too.
“The aggressive baserunning has created opportunities,” Bell added. “It’s created extra at-bats.”
McLain is 15 for 31 during a seven-game hitting streak. The 23-year-old infielder, a first-round pick in the 2021 draft, is batting .380 with two homers and eight RBI since debuting on May 15.
“It’s the same game,” McLain said. “Obviously, the talent’s a lot better here, but I’m just trying to play baseball and play my game no matter what the circumstances.”
McLain was 9 for 15 against the Cubs over the weekend with two RBI and four runs scored.
“I just try to live in the present and no matter what happens, I’m going to be locked in the next step, next pitch, next groundball,” he said “I don’t look at my stats that much.”
Patrick Wisdom homered twice and drove in five runs in Chicago’s fourth straight loss. It was his eighth career multihomer game.
Cincinnati starter Graham Ashcraft (3-3) pitched five innings of three-run ball in his first win since April 15.
Alexis Díaz worked the ninth for his 12th save.
American
Tigers 6, White Sox 5: In Detroit, Eric Haase’s 10th-inning sacrifice fly gave Detroit a win over Chicago. Alex Lange (3-0) pitched a scoreless top of the 10th, and Jonathan Schoop’s long fly ball off Reynaldo Lopez (4-4) moved Spencer Torkelson to third. Akil Baddoo was intentionally walked and Haase’ fly easily scored Torkelson.
Interleague
Guardians 4, cardinals 3: In Cleveland, José Ramírez hit a two-run double with two out in the ninth inning, lifting Cleveland past St. Louis. Ramírez’s clutch hit scored Myles Straw and Steven Kwan, who had drawn one-out walks.
Yankees 10, Padres 7: In New York, Anthony Rizzo hit a go-ahead RBI single in New York’s seven-run third inning before injuring his neck as the Yankees beat San Diego. Rizzo was injured when Kyle Higashioka picked off Fernando Tatis Jr. to end the sixth.
Rays 11, Dodgers 10: In St. Petersburg, Florida, Isaac Paredes homered and drove in four runs as MLB-best Tampa Bay took two of three from NL West-leading Los Angeles. Luke Raley beat out an infield single leading off the seventh and scored on Wander Franco’s grounder, giving the Rays an 11-10 lewad. Chris Taylor homered twice, and Max Muncy, Trayce Thompson and J.D. Martinez also connected for the Dodgers.