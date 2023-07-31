DUNEDIN, New Zealand – New Zealand outshot Switzerland and even moved goalkeeper Victoria Esson into an attack position several times but failed to break a 0-0 tie Sunday in the Women’s World Cup and became the first host nation to be eliminated in group play in tournament history.
The Football Ferns are co-hosting the World Cup with Australia, which must win today against Canada to avoid its own early elimination.
“Just gutted, I think. Obviously we talked and we were proud of ourselves and what we’ve been able to accomplish, but at the end of the day we wanted to get out of this group stage and we just didn’t. It’s just black and white. So, obviously gutted,” said New Zealand midfielder Malia Steinmetz of the elimination.
Switzerland advanced to the round of 16. The Swiss also played to a scoreless draw against Norway, but won the group with the draw against New Zealand, coupled with the Norwegians’ simultaneous 6-0 rout of the Philippines.
New Zealand controlled the pace for long stretches and had its chances to score, outshooting Switzerland 12-3. Jacqui Hand knocked a shot off the right post in the 24th minute.
COLOMBIA 2, GERMANY 1: In Sydney, Linda Caicedo put the Colombians on course for an upset and Manuela Vanegas clinched the win in the seventh minute of stoppage time against the two-time champions.
Vanegas headed in to settle a thrilling game and put her country on the brink of advancing to the knockout stage.
Alexandra Popp had scored an 89th-minute penalty and seemed to have earned Germany a 1-1 draw after 18-year-old Caicedo had struck an opener for Colombia.
But Vanegas came up with a late twist to huge celebrations among Colombia fans who dominated the crowd.
On Thursday, Germany faces South Korea.
MOROCCO 1, SOUTH KOREA 0: In Adelaide, Australia, the Moroccans made history in multiple ways during their victory.
Defender Nouhaila Benzina became the first player to wear a Hijab in a World Cup game at the senior level and her teammate Ibtissam Jraïdi scored the Atlas Lionesses’ first goal in the global tournament.
Morocco scored in the sixth minute and were able to make it stand up.
After a lopsided loss against Germany, the victory keeps Morocco in contention to advance to the knockout stage.
Morocco plays Colombia on Thursday.
NORWAY 6, PHILIPPINES 0: In Auckland, New Zealand, Sophie Roman Haug’s three goals kick-started a dormant offense that moved the Norweigians to the knockout stage.
The Philippines’ debut run in the tournament came to an end as Norway scored three goals in the first 31 minutes.
Norway’s spot in the round of 16 was secured when Switzerland and New Zealand simultaneously played to a 0-0 draw and the Norwegians advanced on goal differential.