AL KHOR, Qatar – Only a win for Germany in the final group game will give the four-time World Cup champions a chance to avoid a second straight early elimination.
At least they’re improving.
Substitute Niclas Füllkrug scored in the 83rd minute Sunday to give Germany a 1-1 draw against Spain at Al Bayt Stadium in one of the most anticipated matches of this year’s World Cup.
A loss would not have eliminated Germany, but it would have left the team in a much more difficult position.
“It was important that we got this point,” Füllkrug said. “We definitely have a chance to get through to the next round now. “We can now go into the last game with a good feeling and hope that everything goes well.”
Germany’s fate will be decided Thursday against Costa Rica, which defeated Japan 1-0 earlier Sunday. Even a win may not be enough for the Germans, who lost to Japan in their opener and are in last place in Group E. They need the other result to go their way.
If both Germany and Spain win, both will advance. If there is a draw in the Japan-Spain match, Germany will need to overcome a goal-difference deficit against the Japanese. If Japan is victorious, then the Germans will have to top Spain – which beat Costa Rica 7-0 – on goal difference to get through.
CROATIA 4, CANADA 1: At Al Rayyan, Andrej Kramaric scored a pair of goals and Croatia crushed the Canadians’ hopes of advancing at its first World Cup in 36 years.
Alphonso Davies scored Canada’s first-ever World Cup goal seconds into the match but the team’s trip to soccer’s biggest tournament will end Thursday against Morocco.
Croatia and Morocco both have four points in Group F. Belgium, which lost to Morocco, has three points and can still advance.
COSTA RICA 1, JAPAN 0: At Al Rayyan, Keysher Fuller scored in the 81st minute to lift Costa Rica, and the result leaves both teams with three points after two games in Group E.
Fuller took advantage of a defensive error when Japan failed to clear the ball and hit the net from 18 yards with the ball going in off the fingertips of leaping Japan goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda.
The match was tactical and largely lackluster and the first half did not yield a single shot on goal. The second half was slightly better with Japan pressing throughout until Costa Rica broke through.
MOROCCO 2, BELGIUM 0: At Doha, Morocco pulled off another shock by leaving Kevin de Bruyne and the 2018 semifinalists in peril of a group-stage exit.
Morocco captain Romain Saiss gave his team the lead with a barely noticeable deflection off his hip after a free kick from Abdelhamid Sabiri in the 73rd minute.
Zakaria Aboukhlal then guided a shot into the roof of the net off a pass from Hakim Ziyech in stoppage time.
Belgium had won its last seven group games at the World Cup. It was Morocco’s first win at a World Cup since 1998 and only its third ever.