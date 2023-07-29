Former North Side standout TreVion Crews is in the semifinals of the $1 million, winner-take-all showcase known as The Basketball Tournament. His Heartfire team, coached by Notre Dame Ring of Honor inductee LaPhonso Ellis, beat Aftershocks, a team made up of primarily Wichita State basketball alumni, 76-53 in the quarterfinals at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas, to advance.
Crews, who set a Bethel record for single-season scoring average at 24.6 points per game in 2020-21, scored two points, grabbed two rebounds and added a steal in nearly 13 minutes of playing time against the Aftershocks. Heartfire will play next Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. against the winner of Boeheim's Army (a team of mostly Syracuse alumni) and Herd That (a team of mostly Marshall alumni). Crews stands to win $70,000 if Heartfire takes the title in the 64-team tournament.
Men of Mackey eliminated
Men of Mackey, a team made up of primarily Purdue alumni, was eliminated from the tournament Friday in the second round with a 73-68 loss to Friday Beers, a team led by former Mad Ant and Pacer Gabe York.
Men of Mackey led 63-61 late in the fourth quarter after a 3-pointer from former Boilermaker Kelsey Barlow and was up 64-63 going into the Elam Ending period, but a pair of 3s pushed Friday Beers ahead and Men of Mackey wasn't able to close the gap before York grabbed an offensive rebound and dished to Julian Gamble for a winning layup.
York had a game-high 24 points on 7-for-16 shooting and added five rebounds. Former Boilermaker Nojel Eastern, who was an All-Star in a professional league in Mexico this year, led Men of Mackey with 20 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.
Nojel Eastern (20 points) Highlights vs. Friday Beers, 07/28/2023 pic.twitter.com/J2HXMhATlL— TBT (@thetournament) July 28, 2023
Barlow had 14 points and former Warsaw standout Kyle Mangas, who went on to win small college basketball player of the year at Indiana Wesleyan, chipped in 13, four assists and two rebounds for MoM. Former Purdue Fort Wayne sharpshooter Bobby Planutis had three points and a rebound.
Kyle Mangas and the @PurdueTbt with a big time win over Team Colorado in @thetournament! @Kmango2 and Men of Mackey will be back in action tomorrow night (Friday) at 6pm EST on ESPN+! pic.twitter.com/Jw3F6QLPD8— Potter Sports Group (@PotterSportsLLC) July 27, 2023