DETROIT – Justin Verlander grabbed the bill of his cap two times as he faced home plate, acknowledging a warm welcome from fans in Detroit, then had to whip his head around twice toward the outfield as the Tigers sent pitches over the right-field wall.
Verlander gave up back-to-back home runs in his New York Mets debut and Eduardo Rodriguez threw eight scoreless innings and the Detroit Tigers completed a three-game sweep with a 2-0 win Thursday.
In the end, though, Verlander appreciated the crowd’s collective gesture at the start of his outing.
“Any athlete in any situation, when they gave that much to an organization and that much of their career somewhere, it’s nice to hear the ovation, hear the applause,” said Verlander, who was drafted by the Tigers in 2004 and traded by them to Houston in 2017. “That’s a fan’s way of saying thank you. Of course, it means a lot.”
Riley Greene and Javier Baez hit solo homers off Verlander in the first inning and that was enough offense for the Tigers.
“He’s really good at what he does and he’s been doing it for a long time now,” Greene said. “When there’s a big crowd, we feed off it. We look up and we’re like, ‘Yeah, let’s go,’ and we give it 1% more.”
Rodriguez (3-2) gave up just two hits and one walk while striking out nine. Alex Lange pitched the ninth for his fifth save.
Verlander (0-1) settled in after his rough start, showing signs of the form that led to him winning the Cy Young last year for the third time and helping the Astros win the World Series for a second time.
The 40-year-old right-hander gave up two runs and five hits and a walk while striking out five in his 79-pitch outing. He started the season on the injured list with a muscle strain in his upper back.
National
NATIONALS 4, CUBS 3: In Washington, Alex Call hit a game-ending homer leading off the ninth inning, and Washington recovered after blowing a 3-0 lead to beat Chicago and take three of four from the skidding Cubs. Call lofted the only pitch from Brad Boxberger just inside the left-field foul pole and was greeted at the plate by exuberant teammates, who dumped a bucket of blue Gatorade on his head. Washington led 3-0 after seven near-flawless innings by starter Patrick Corbin, but the Cubs tied it in the eighth against reliever Hunter Harvey. Kyle Finnegan pitched out of a jam in the ninth for the win.
American
TWINS 7, WHITE SOX 3: In Chicago, Carlos Correa drove in a run during Minnesota’s five-run 12th inning, and he and Byron Buxton homered to lift the Twins over Chicago and avoid a three-game sweep. The AL Central-leading Twins had lost three of four. Eloy Jiménez homered for the White Sox.