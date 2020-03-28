TinCaps' charitable work a hit

The TinCaps contributed nearly $870,000 in charitable donations to the Fort Wayne community, part of almost $50 million in cash and in-kind donations distributed by Minor League Baseball teams in 2019, according to MiLB's annual Community Report.

MiLB's 160 teams also nearly doubled their volunteer efforts from 2018, donating more than 26,000 hours of community service.

TinCaps president Mike Nutter is one of eight people who serve on the Minor League Baseball Charities Committee.

“This shows that our work in Fort Wayne is part of a much larger effort to give back to communities across the country,” Nutter said in a statement.

Of the $50 million contributed by MiLB teams, approximately $19.6 million came in cash – a combination of monetary and in-stadium fundraising – and almost $30.4 million came through in-kind contributions.

While the cash donations have held steady over the last three seasons, in-kind contributions have soared. The more than $30 million contributed this season is up 19.1% from 2018 and more than double the figure (up 117.5%) from as recently as 2014, an enormous increase even with five extra MiLB teams added between 2014 and 2015.

The TinCaps' total of $869,966 was the eighth-most of any MiLB team and the third-most in the Midwest League.

For their service to veterans in the Fort Wayne community, the TinCaps were nominated in 2019 by the Midwest League for MiLB's Charles K. Murphy Patriot Award. The team also began a new program, hosting a clinic for members of the local Little League Challenger Division, which is an adaptive baseball program for children.

The TinCaps additionally contributed to the community through an American Red Cross Blood Drive at Parkview Field, hosting bell-ringers for the Salvation Army and kids from Big Brothers Big Sisters at games.

