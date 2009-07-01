1st league title caps Parkview's 1st season

Playing their first season at Parkview Field, and under a new name, the TinCaps started the year with a 10-game winning streak and stayed hot all season, clinching their first Midwest League title on Sept. 17, 2009.

They won the Eastern Division title in both halves of the season and swept the championship series in three games against Burlington. Fort Wayne finished with 101 victories for the year, tying the Midwest League record set by the Appleton Foxes in 1978.

It was a perfect summer as well, with 378,529 regular-season fans, the team averaged more than 1,000 more per game at Parkview Field than it did the previous season at Memorial Stadium. The highlight was 8,206 fans who came out opening night to check out the new ballpark.

There was a little waiting in line for the concession stands and the restrooms for the first game, but that was to be expected. Mayor Tom Henry threw out the first pitch, Tom Didier sang “God Bless America'' and the Voices of Unity Choir sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” before a flyover by F-16s.

The TinCaps did their part by beating the Dayton Dragons 7-0. Dayton leadoff hitter Dave Sappelt got the new park's first hit, TinCaps pitcher Nick Schmidt threw the first strikeout and Fort Wayne's James Darnell belted the first home run in the second inning.

Despite little time to promote because of an uncertain schedule, the TinCaps still averaged 4,215 fans for six playoff games, pushing them over 400,000 in total attendance for the year. On Aug. 6, a Fort Wayne pro baseball record 8,752 fans came out at a time when the TinCaps were winning 15 straight home games.

With help from new colors and a snappy logo, merchandising was also up by about 40%.

After winning 45 games in the first half, the TinCaps went 49-21 in the second half to finish 101-48 for the season. One of the playoff highlights included Robert Lara belting a 10th-inning home run to beat Great Lakes in the semifinals and send the TinCaps to the Midwest League finals.

Other highlights during the regular season included Simon Castro throwing the first no-hitter by a Wizards or TinCaps pitcher, beating Dayton 5-0 on Aug. 18. Only one Dragons player reached base after getting hit by a pitch. Another highlight was Erik Davis setting a record with 16 wins, breaking LaTroy Hawkins' mark of 15 set in 1993. Doug Dascenzo also became the all-time Wizards/TinCaps leading manager with 220 career wins.

The team played its first 16 years at Memorial Stadium. The 6,300-seat stadium played host to 1,130 Wizards games (good for a 615-515 record) and 4,046,261 fans for an average of 3,581 fans per game. A total of 69 Wizards from the stadium era advanced to play in the Major Leagues. Opening April 19, 1983, Memorial Stadium cost $6.2 million to build.

Memorial Stadium was demolished on July 1, 2009.