Rosales preparing for his return as pitching coach

As a pitcher, Leo Rosales was always sure of himself.

When he was racking up saves as a closer with the Fort Wayne Wizards in 2004, his pitching coach, Steve Webber, lauded his deceptive fastball, but added that the key to Rosales's success was his belief in himself.

“He's got the closer mentality,” Webber told The Journal Gazette in late August of that season. “He's very confident and has no fear and performs within his ability.”

Nearly 16 years after Rosales tore through the Midwest League and helped the Wizards to a playoff run, the Los Angeles native has built a career for himself as a coach. He was supposed to be back in Fort Wayne this season, instilling the confidence he had into a new crop of TinCaps as the team's pitching coach, but instead the coronavirus pandemic has delayed the start of the 2020 campaign, leaving Rosales to keep in contact with pitchers in the Padres organization remotely from his home in Mexico.

Entering his third year as a coach in the Padres organization, Rosales, 39, is also using the time without games to get better as a coach.

“Our staff in San Diego has been sending us materials to study, podcasts, just growing as a coach,” Rosales said. “Just listening to those kinds of things and just trying to get better in that time. Aside from that, we're reaching out to players, staying in contact every maybe two weeks and just checking in with them and making sure they're doing all right.”

Rosales started the 2004 season, his first full campaign in pro baseball after he was drafted by the Padres in the 20th round in 2003, at extended spring training. He was called up to Fort Wayne in May and started out as a middle reliever before moving into a setup role and then the closer's slot, where he shone.

The 6-foot, 205-pound right-hander went 6-1 with 1.40 ERA in 572/3 innings that season, saving 26 games and holding opponents to a .177 batting average. For his performance, he was named the Rolaids Reliever of the Year in the Midwest League and the Journal Gazette named him one of the 25 best players in Fort Wayne history in 2017.

“I started pitching (in Fort Wayne) and I suddenly found myself pitching in the later innings,” Rosales said of his time with the Wizards. “I remember just trying to contribute and trying to help and just giving the best of what I had.”

“It was a long time ago,” he added, laughing. “(Fort Wayne) was the furthest east I'd gone at that point. ... It was a lot of open space, different from (big) city living and I thought it was great. Just laid back.”

Rosales remembers living close enough to Memorial Stadium, the Wizards' old home on Coliseum Boulevard, that he and a few teammates could ride their bicycles to the field. When he and fellow reliever Matt Varner were bored in the bullpen during games, they would compete to see who could blow the biggest bubble with their gum.

When Rosales was told that he had been promoted to the role of TinCaps pitching coach this season, echoes of that 2004 campaign came rushing back.

“All those memories, it was a total flashback, it all came back and I was like, 'Wow,'” Rosales said. “The only thing was they're in a new stadium (Parkview Field) now. I remember that project being talked about when I was there in 2004, that eventually they want to build a new stadium.

“I was like, 'Well, great I guess I won't get a chance to see it or whatnot.' But I've seen pictures and talking to the players in spring training that already played there, they said, 'You're going to love the stadium, you're going to love the new setup in the downtown area.'”

After graduating from the Midwest League to High-A Lake Elsinore in 2005, Rosales moved up through the Padres' farm system as high as Triple-A Portland before being traded to Arizona and making his MLB debut with the Diamondbacks in 2008. He pitched parts of three seasons in the majors, going 5-2 with a 5.01 ERA in 76 career games.

Rosales remained a pro pitcher until 2017 before he considered making the transition to coaching. During his final, injury-plagued pro season in the Triple-A-level Mexican League, the Padres called him and asked if he'd be interested in trying coaching. He expressed interest after the season and was named the pitching coach for the rookie-level Arizona League Padres. He was promoted to the same job with the short-season Tri-City Dust Devils in 2019 before moving up to Fort Wayne.

“It was a nice run (as a player),” Rosales said. “I had one friend tell me, 'You were a ballplayer for 13 or 14 years, but now you can be a coach for double that time. You can share your insight and knowledge now with younger guys. So that made (the transition to coaching) a lot easier.”

In his third year as a coach, Rosales' teaching philosophy has begun to take shape. He believes the most important aspect of his job is getting to know players and showing that he cares. Once players see that, they open up and a two-way dialogue forms that helps them improve. He's still hoping to bring that approach to the Summit City this season.

“I'm still looking forward to coaching at some point this year and I'm hoping it's in Fort Wayne,” he said. “I'm just waiting for a call like everyone else.”

